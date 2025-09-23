A new father shared a video of himself and his wife introducing their baby to KFC staff members

The father frequently visited the chicken restaurant to satisfy his wife's ice cream cravings during her pregnancy

Social media users expressed joy in the comments after hearing the staff's affectionate nickname for the baby

New parents introduced their newborn to KFC staff members after the father's runs for his wife's cravings came to an end. Images: @durbankingcaleb

A new father in Durban shared that after his craving runs for his wife came to an end after their bundle of joy entered the world, they took their baby to see her KFC aunties. The staff members swooned over the baby, nicknaming her after the mother's cravings.

On 21 September, 2025, TikTok user Caleb Zietsman took to his account to share the video he recorded of the staff meeting his daughter for the first time, which was met with excitement.

He shared in the comment section:

"We parked in front of the entrance, and they were hyping us up as soon as I opened the door for my wife."

Once the couple got to the counter, one of the employees reached for the baby to hold her as another employee said in the background:

"Hello, Ice Cream wena."

A clear indication of what Caleb's wife sent him to buy at the fast-food store!

South Africans swoon over 'Baby Ice Cream'

The viral video has garnered over 2.5 million views since its publication, with thousands of social media users flooding the comment section. One commenter, the official TikTok account for KFC, called the baby cute and advised the father to check his DMs (direct messages). A possible collaboration, perhaps?

The meet-up between the KFC staff and the little princess brought smiles to people's faces. Image: Yuliia Kaveshnikova

@taemarais remarked under the post:

"This should be an ad. At least the ice cream machine was working."

@beinglolastar had to do a double-take and wrote:

"For a second, I thought the baby was dressed as fried chicken to be on theme."

@user48760599909931, who had a similar experience, shared:

"This happened to me when I got back from maternity leave. The lady at King Pie asked me how my 'salami and cheese' was doing."

@donald.shimoda told people on the internet:

"I knew that first lady was going to hold that baby. There was no way you were leaving without her getting a snuggle!"

A South African couple is pictured posing for the camera in Newlands East. Image: @durbankingcaleb

@ynga94 assumed with laughter:

"Customers behind you must have been so irritated. The ladies came from the back and left the chicken to fry itself."

@tchique069 said in the comment section:

"This is so beautiful. THIS is what community looks like and what it truly needs to be moving forward. Love to see it."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Have a look at a throwback TikTok clip of the lovely couple's engagement:

