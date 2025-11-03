An American’s first-time experience with Amasi delighted viewers and highlighted South African culinary culture

A TikTok video shared by @itmoneyhoney on 31 October 2025 captured the attention of South Africans after an American tried Amasi, one of the country’s favourite traditional drinks. The video showed her tasting the fermented milk with a bit of sugar, reacting with delight as she experienced the unique flavour for the first time. The clip was recorded in a casual home setting, making it feel authentic and relatable. Viewers could see her genuine curiosity and excitement, which highlighted the appeal of sharing South African cuisine with a global audience.

The video, posted by user @itmoneyhoney, offered more than just a reaction; it showcased a cultural exchange that many found endearing. Amasi, widely loved across Mzansi for its tangy taste and creamy texture, is often paired with sugar, maize meal, or soft bread. Seeing someone unfamiliar with the drink enjoy it reinforced why this traditional staple continues to hold a special place in South African homes. The clip also sparked interest in other local foods, as viewers began suggesting additional treats for her to try.

Foreigners enjoy traditional South African food

Within a short time, the video gathered over 4,500 likes and 700 comments, as South Africans expressed excitement and pride in seeing a foreigner enjoy their cuisine. Many users commented on how refreshing it was to watch someone genuinely appreciate Amasi, and others offered humorous suggestions for other classic South African dishes to try. The combination of curiosity, laughter, and cultural appreciation turned the video into a trending topic. It quickly became a feel-good clip that celebrated South Africa’s culinary identity while showing the joy of trying something new.

The clip, published on a public platform, also reminded viewers of the universal power of food to connect people. It wasn’t just about the taste of Amasi; it was about sharing culture, sparking curiosity, and enjoying a lighthearted moment together. The reactions reinforced the notion that South African cuisine can win hearts beyond its borders, and the video left viewers feeling amused, proud, and entertained.

A close-up of the American tasting sugar-sweetened Amasi in a home setting. Image: @itmoneyhoney

Mzansi loved the reaction

Siyabonga Ndlovu said:

“Uphutu girl. 😭😭😭 You forgot uphutu!”

Kelly🇿🇦🇰🇪 commented:

“I’d rather go hungry than add sugar.”

Mastandi said:

“AMASI without sugar, AMASImba with sugar. 💙”

Nomfundo commented:

“Nooooo, where is your phuthu? We eat it with phuthu, we don’t drink it like that, uyamosha!”

Giema said:

“Maybe she should try Mageu as well. 🤣🤣”

Master~Xan commented:

“I eat mine without sugar. I honestly can’t understand why people put sugar in it.”

Siyoyo_Tandi said:

“Not everyone likes that sour taste. I add fresh milk to mine instead of sugar.”

King commented:

“Who drinks amasi with sugar though? 🤦🏿‍♂️ Oh ya, abantu baseBhayi. 😂”

