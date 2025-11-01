TikTok Video of South African in America Opening Boxed Coleslaw Sold in USA Amuses Mzansi
- A South African in America showed people how the country has taken convenience to the next level with its food products
- The woman posted a video of opening a bizarre food item that she found packaged in the US
- South Africans were thoroughly amused by the video of a South African reacting to a unique food type in the US
A South African woman working in America showed people how far the country goes to provide convenience with food. The video of the lady showed people that Americans found a way to make a salad even more convenient.
The video showed the woman opening an expertly packaged product. People cracked jokes about how far Americans go to have convenient food.
In a video on TikTok by @_pabie05, a woman told people that she was shocked by the extent of convenient food in America. She bought ready-made coleslaw. In addition, the salad was packaged in a giant box like a carton of milk. The lady opened the box, pouring the salad into a bowl to show it was a fully mixed coleslaw product.
South Africa unimpressed by American coleslaw
Many people commented on the video of the coleslaw that stunned the TikTokker. Online users were honest about whether they would be willing to try the salad. Watch the video of the coleslaw below:
Leon said:
"You think you have seen it all? Those guys have powdered mashed potatoes, I’m still shocked 💀"
Lebohang Qumza wrote:
"😭😭 The way the food system in America is set up you’d swear their health care is free because why are we having coleslaw from a box 😭 I recently saw powered eggs."
Ms F aka_Freda† said:
"Recently saw powdered eggs...I can't fathom that at all, in the name of emergency foods...God bless our farmers(all racial groups)."
babygirl added:
"It would've been better if it came without the mayo already. 😭"
RefieM wrote:
"How different is this from buying packaged coleslaw from Woolies?"
Qhamaninande exclaimed:
"May this kind of life never locate us! I hate the Walmart already 😭"
Phuti Mathobela said:
"It's a blessing to be born and bred in South Africa because this is not good at all."
Hi it’s key commented:
"They have food for the apocalypse and war days. That’s not food you eat when life is fine; it’s for horrid days when the world is ending. Idk why you guys are shook. Americans are prepared. It’s not shocking."
