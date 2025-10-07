A South African couple compared fruit quality in the Netherlands to South Africa, highlighting small portions and high costs

Their video sparked discussions on social media about differences in food standards, cost of living, and everyday essentials abroad

Many viewers shared stories of their own travels and noted how South African produce often surpasses overseas options in freshness and value

South Africans were intrigued by a couple’s overseas food comparison, which highlighted quality, pricing, and the contrast with familiar South African produce, sparking lively discussion online.

A South African couple shared their surprising experience with food in the Netherlands after recently visiting the country, capturing it on Instagram Reel posted by Instagram user @joyceverwaayen on 2 October 2025. The video focused on a mini watermelon they purchased for around three euros (approximately R60), which appeared small and dry compared to the juicy and affordable fruits back home in South Africa. The couple highlighted the difference in taste, texture, and portion size, emphasising that fruits abroad seemed overpriced and underwhelming. Their post aimed to show South Africans how the cost and quality of food can vary significantly abroad, sparking

In the video, the couple contrasted South African fruit markets with international grocery stores, noting that in South Africa, the same amount of money would buy larger, juicier, and more flavourful produce. They pointed out the contrast in food quality as a reflection of differences in agriculture, supply chain, and cost of living. The video provided practical insights for South Africans considering travel or living abroad, particularly regarding everyday essentials such as fresh fruit and vegetables. Beyond the immediate comparison, the clip subtly explores how familiar comforts, such as food, can influence the perception of foreign countries and overall satisfaction while travelling.

SA reacts to overseas food experience

Within hours of posting, the video amassed over 1,000 likes and multiple comments from South Africans sharing similar experiences. Many users engaged enthusiastically, either commiserating with the couple or providing their own anecdotes about high prices and subpar produce in Europe. The post became a conversation starter about travel, cost of living, and the differences between South African and international markets. Its relatability, combined with humour and genuine surprise, ensured the clip spread quickly among online communities focused on lifestyle, travel, and local versus international comparisons.

Viewers reacted with a mix of surprise, nostalgia, and humour, relating to the couple’s disappointment while appreciating the insight into everyday life abroad. Many noted that it reinforced their love for South African fruits and local produce. The video highlighted how something as simple as a watermelon could evoke strong opinions and reflections on lifestyle, culture, and travel. Overall, it left audiences feeling entertained, informed, and proud of South Africa’s affordability and food quality.

Here's what South Africans had to say

Joyceverwaayen wrote:

“Hey, at least we have peppernoten. 🥺”

Nellie1990 wrote:

“Cries in South Africa! I used to buy a huge box of fruit and veggies every week in SA for less than R200 – had to buy minimal other groceries after that. Now in Belgium, I drive to 6 different places to get some variety of semi-okay fruit (and most of the fruit I buy here is from 🇿🇦).”

Jm_steenkamp wrote:

“Oh my soul! Just bought a full-size one yesterday in Pretoria. 😊”

Stephanievanesmeens wrote:

“De Turkse supermarkt is dan echt je grote vriend.”

jo.jay_bobs55 wrote:

“Any foreign fruit is picked unripe and then ‘ripened’ by putting it in a container with a gas to ripen. Nutritional value? Zero.”

Der_stiggie wrote:

“Each time I come back to Cologne from Knysna and look at fruits and veggies and poor quality of meat, I want to go back immediately!”

Abeetlebugmama wrote:

“Alas! 😂💀 25 years out of South Africa and the food in other places still makes me cry.”

Geurtbl wrote:

“Hmmm, and the cost is R70 plus… just visited the Netherlands and found it water-rich, green and clean… but bloody expensive!”

