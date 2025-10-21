A South African woman showed people her first reaction after buying some South Korean food.

The lady shared a TikTok video showing where she found popular food she has seen in K-Dramas

The TikTokker shared her honest thoughts after buying South Korean dishes for the first time, and the video was a hit

A TikTok video of a South African woman eating South Korean food fascinated many. The woman gave her first impressions after trying South Korean dishes she saw in K-dramas.

The woman received thousands of likes after tasting South Korean food. The video of the woman attracted lots of comments from South African K-drama lovers.

In a TikTok video, a woman, @_short_shannon, posted her experience with South Korean food. She tried gimbap, a South Korean dish made of seaweed wrap, rice with a filling of vegetables and a type of protein such as chicken, beef or any seafood. It can also be filled with other Korean side-dishes such as kimchi, a fermented cabbage. Shannon loved the gimbap and hers was filled with prawn, various vegetables and avocado. She said:

"Oh my gosh, it was so good, I could eat it eveyday."

Gimbap, or kimbap, is an important part of South Korean culture. "Gim" means seaweed, and "bap" means rice, and the dish is popularly made for picnics as it is easy to carry on the go. Traditionally, gimbap signifies the Korean people's creativity and communal unity. Gimbap is often shared among loved ones at gatherings, and caregivers lovingly pack gimbap in their children's bento boxes (lunch boxes).

South Africa raves about South Korea

The lady's South Korean food video was a hit with South Africans who recognised the food popular in K-dramas. Some people made jokes about the woman's Korean food experience with Kokoro. Watch the video of the woman's South Korean food review below:

Bic Mitchum raved about South Korean food:

"The kimchi one is delicious, especially with seaweed."

Donnie Nkhoma thought the gimbap looked delicious:

"😍 I have been influenced. finna try this."

kayslifedaily agreed that himbap was delicious:

"It looks good. I love Gimpap."

MWorld03 added to the gimbap hype:

"Gimbap slaps sooo hard!!!"



Faith Brown was delighted:

"Exactly! Gimbap is so good"

user8883729042 shared how much they love gimbap:

"Yes, Mama! I make my own! It’s super easy and I can have it whenever I want!

eisa warned the TikTokker:

"Ma’am, once you eat gimbap, you get addicted."

thelastborneats exclaimed:

"Gimbap slaps hard!🥹😍 definitely a fav!"

