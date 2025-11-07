A Cape Town interior designer and mother of two shared a video showing her daily routine

The clip showed her picking up her kids from school, cooking burgers from scratch and working on designing a home

Mzansi flooded the comments asking if this was really South Africa, with many saying this lifestyle needs two people earning R80,000 monthly

A woman shared a video showing what life is like after picking up her boys from school. Images: @jennifer_isb

Source: TikTok

A day in the life video from a Cape Town interior designer has South Africans talking, but not just about her job. The beautifully designed home she lives in had people wondering if this was really Mzansi or somewhere overseas. The video that was shared on 19 October 2025 showed her daily routine as a working mom of two, and everything about it screamed luxury lifestyle.

The clip started with the woman picking up her two children from school and bringing them home. She unpacked groceries in her modern kitchen, dropped off her work items in another room, and then started cooking. She put a pot on the stove to boil while she filled up the bathroom tub with bubble bath for her two sons. After bathing and dressing them, she had a quick lunch, then got dressed to go out for a walk. She popped into Woolworths to buy items for supper, came home, and cooked burgers from scratch. She set up four plates, two for her sons and the other two for herself and her partner. Later, she worked on designing a home in her living area before switching off the lights and calling it a day.

A woman in Cape Town showed off her luxurious lifestyle. Images: @jennifer_isb

Source: TikTok

Interior designer's luxury home stuns

What really caught people's attention was her home. It's beautifully designed with modern features throughout. There are wooden panels mixed with natural elements, modern porcelain tiles, and every area is built to make simple things look stunning. It's a luxury home with a luxury lifestyle, and the video went viral with over 80,000 reactions and more than 900 comments.

@maveti said:

"This needs two people earning 80k monthly."

@the_gal asked:

"Hebanna, ke South Africa mo?💀😭"

@lara questioned:

"My sista, please tell the truth, is this SA? 😭"

@thabang_n418 was motivated:

"Let me get up and get this degree 😌"

@puleng.ledwaba noticed:

"Am, I the only one seeing that the lady is single😳"

@sane_igboanugo complimented:

"The comments tell no lies 😌 your house is beautiful 🏡 👌🏽"

@miss_lee wrote:

"You just gained a follower 😍😍"

What interior designers earn in SA

According to experts at Indeed, the average salary for an interior designer in South Africa is R20,716 per month. But, the main issue is that salaries vary depending on location. Cape Town has the highest average salary for interior designers at R30,712 per month, followed by Ballito at R28,837 and Sandton at R27,717. Johannesburg interior designers earn an average of R21,002 per month.

TikTok user @jennifer_isb_, who is a wife, mother and interior designer based in Cape Town, shared this glimpse into her life. The video showed that working as an interior designer can lead to a comfortable lifestyle, but many South Africans felt that the level of luxury in the video needs more than one income.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More luxury lifestyles stories in Mzansi

Briefly News recently reported on stunning visuals from a wedding celebration where a couple became Mr and Mrs Choi.

recently reported on stunning visuals from a wedding celebration where a couple became Mr and Mrs Choi. A Grade 12 pupil showed her R14,250 matric dance budget breakdown, and the detailed costs had South Africans debating whether it was too expensive.

A London woman's luxurious Dubai adventure inspired Mzansi with amazing landmarks and elegance.

Source: Briefly News