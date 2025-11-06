A Grade 12 pupil caught Mzansi’s attention after revealing the full cost of her unforgettable matric dance experience

Her detailed budget breakdown showcased thoughtful planning, DIY touches, and a mix of luxury and practicality

The post left online users buzzing, with many praising her transparency and celebrating her stunning matric dance look

Bathong! Matric dance season is known for its high costs, and this young lady spared no expense.

A Grade 12 pupil's matric dance budget breakdown has gone viral, sparking a huge online buzz. Image: @nidhis.diary

The Grade 12 pupil impressed Mzansi peeps after openly sharing the detailed breakdown of her R14,250 matric dance budget, giving insight into the cost of one of the most memorable nights in a high schooler’s life.

In her post, the young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @nidhis.diary revealed that her matric dance ticket cost R1,500, while her stunning dress came to R4,000. She proudly mentioned that her car for the evening was free, courtesy of her aunt, which helped her save a significant amount.

When it came to beauty and styling, she explained that she spent R700 on her nails and toes, and R650 on jewellery, which included a necklace and earrings. @nidhis.diary added that she already owned her bracelets, cutting down on extra costs.

For makeup, she did it herself but spent R1,600 on supplies to achieve her final look. Her heels cost R600, while her hair, which she also styled herself, added no extra expense to her budget. To capture the special moments, she hired a photographer for R1,000, ensuring she’d have professional pictures to look back on.

The biggest portion of her remaining funds went to the afterparty, where she spent R4,000 on a hotel room and R200 for additional spending money, bringing her total expenses to R14,250.

She expressed in the comments section that she was aiming to spend, but had no idea that the hotel room and make-up would cost so much.

The TikTok user @nidhis.diary's video quickly sparked engagement online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments, with netizens praising her for keeping certain aspects DIY to save money, while others admired her ability to balance style, elegance, and practicality.

A Grade 12 learner in South Africa created TikTok content. Image: @nidhis.diary

SA reacts to Grade 12 pupil's matric dance breakdown

People rushed to the comments section to express their opinions on the young Grade 12 pupil's matric dance expenses.

Waseem J simply said:

"Too expensive."

Janonymous shared:

"I would usually say that R14k is an excessive amount to spend on an MD, but then I saw that you literally won every award in your school, and I figured R14k probably wasn’t enough. Well done."

Ubashni stated:

"You looked stunning, I'm sure you made great memories and rich time you tell the story, your lit up face will speak volumes. Your parents' hearts must be so happy that they were able to spoil you. Keep living."

Amy replied:

"This total cost is more than my average salary 😳😳😳."

Riley Egbers commented:

"You are stunning 🤩."

YoMama wrote:

"A well-earned expenditure🔥."

