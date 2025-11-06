“Call Me Nara Smith”: Woman Private Chef in Zimbabwe Shows What It’s Like To Cook Healthy Meals
- A woman who studied culinary arts in Switzerland shared a video showing what it's like working as a private chef in Zimbabwe
- The clip showed her preparing different types of dishes and even making Greek yoghurt from scratch
- South Africans were impressed by her skills and creativity, with many wanting to taste all the delicious-looking meals she prepared
A woman who studied at a culinary arts academy in Switzerland and now works as a private chef in Zimbabwe gave people a behind-the-scenes look at her job, and the meals she prepares are absolutely stunning. On 4 November 2025, she shared a video showing a typical day in her life cooking everything from healthy breakfasts to creative Halloween treats.
She explained that the family she works for eats very healthy meals, so she has to get creative with ingredients that are high in protein and fibre, while keeping everything tasty. The video showed her making a chia pudding for breakfast, which she described as super easy and light on the stomach, especially for someone on a strict diet.
Next, she made a Mediterranean bulgur wheat soup, explaining that bulgur wheat is high in protein and fibre, which helps with digestion. She also mentioned that it's a great alternative to white rice for anyone trying to eat healthier. She also prepared a tuna salad with a twist, using Greek yoghurt instead of mayonnaise to keep things on the healthier side. Then came kung pao chicken, a Chinese dish packed with vegetables that takes only 15 minutes to make. She also made a farro chicken salad. She shared that farro was a grain she'd never worked with before, but it turned out to be really high in fibre and good for the body.
One of the highlights was when she revealed she'd been working on making her own Greek yoghurt from scratch. She was proud of how it turned out and joked that people could call her Nara Smith. For dinner, she prepared a Texan spread. She also made a creative Halloween charcuterie board.
Netizens react to the chef's skills
South Africans were blown away by the variety and quality of meals she prepared.
@ttanaka.n said:
"Superwoman🥹😍"
@kakie.x joked:
"Ok, Nara Smith with the Greek yoghurt 🤏🏽"
@savourwellness gushed:
"Oh, this all looks amazing!😍🔥"
@summer_rose_ shared:
"Girl, I wanna taste all of them😍😋😋 They all look so good👌🏾"
@mimmiehowes asked:
"Where did you get the bulgur from?"
@mosiroots cheered:
"Zim chef, you go girl ❤️"
How to become a private chef
According to experts at Indeed, becoming a personal chef requires education, experience and skills. The national average salary for a personal chef in the United States is $76,244 per year, with benefits like flexible schedules, paid time off and health insurance. According to the currency converter Wise on 6 November 2026, this amounts to R1,300,000.
The steps to becoming a personal chef include obtaining a matric certificate, completing formal chef training through culinary arts programs, participating in internships and gaining experience by working in restaurants. There is also the option of becoming certified.
Instagram user @tafaraelizabeth, who's an alumnus of Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland, showed that the job needs creativity, knowledge of different cooking styles, and the ability to adapt to your clients' dietary needs.
Watch the Instagram clip here.
