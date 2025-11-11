Neo Tau, a Free State pupil in his last year of school, arrived at his matric dance in a TLB

A TLB (tractor-loader-backhoe) is a machine that is mainly used across construction and agricultural projects

The young man's grand entrance amused local social media users and members of his community, who followed behind him

A dapper-looking high school learner, Neo Tau, ditched the luxury cars and opted for a TLB to take him to his matric dance. He shared with online users how he got ready for the day and what occurred after hopping off the tractor.

On 18 October, 2025, Neo posted his vlog, which first showed him driving to the hair salon for a fresh trim. The clip then cuts to the teen going to school to enjoy what appears to be a class party and participate in the tradition of writing on school shirts. Next, Neo is out of his school uniform and in his matric dance attire, holding a walking stick with the TLB driving behind him. The vehicle ranges from R300 000 to R1.5 million, depending on the model.

The journey to the matric dance venue then began as Neo, with his commanding presence, sat on the front elevated claw. Members of the community showed their excitement as they followed the vehicle to its destination. After hopping off the claw, Neo made his way into the hall as the crowd cheered.

The clip ended with Neo and his classmates enjoying their meal before he conducted a speech.

What is a tractor-loader-backhoe?

According to Fast Pulse, a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) is a highly versatile machine used across construction and agricultural projects. From digging foundations to preparing farmlands, the vehicle significantly reduces the time and effort needed to complete tasks.

It is equipped with a front digging shovel and a rear claw, handling everything from excavating and loading to clearing and levelling. While a TLB is smaller than some heavy machinery, it remains an essential piece of equipment on most worksites.

Furthermore, Fast Pulse explains that in urban areas, TLBs are most commonly used for buildings and roadworks, which is ideal for tasks that require a solid foundation and precise excavation. In rural or farming regions, they're equally useful for preparing land, digging trenches, and managing soil for planting or irrigation.

Matric dance entrance impresses South Africans

At the time of publication, few local social media users had commented on Neo's entrance; however, those who did flooded it with positive emojis, showing how entertained they were.

An impressed @he_khumo shared in the comment section:

"The aura."

@mmami.zengele stated to Neo with a laugh:

"Wena, you are the next Madiba. I like you."

@serurubele_rea loved the young man's energy and said:

"Unique in his own way, even the walk."

@thee_queen_nala added under the post:

"Wishing you all the best in your exams. May you make your parents proud, and most importantly, yourself."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Neo's account below:

