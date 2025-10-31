Albert Bredenhann, a South African content creator, shared a video of his son arriving at his matric dance in an ice cream truck

The pink vehicle had Disney characters painted on the side and a big, red, toothy smile on the front

South African members of the online community gathered in the comment section to applaud the young man for thinking out of the box when it came to the matric dance vehicle

A father showed his son and his matric dance partner arriving in an ice cream truck. Images: @albert.bredenhann

Local content creator Albert Bredenhann shared a viral video of his son, Aiden, and his partner arriving at their matric dance venue in a pink ice cream truck. The vehicle surprised social media users, who thought the idea was incredibly original.

Albert shared the video on 2 October, 2025, showcasing the ice cream truck with bubbles and The Little Mermaid characters painted on the side. AA cute red-lipped smile with gap-toothed teeth and long eyelashes was painted on the front, greeting motorists and potential customers.

The Pretoria Boys High School pupil was dressed head-to-toe in black, while his date wore a stunning gold dress with gold accessories to match. Both sat in the passenger seat as the vehicle drove to its destination, with luxury supercars and vintage vehicles passing by and doing the same. Stereotypical ice cream truck music blared from the speakers as the couple made their way to the entrance, capturing the crowd's attention.

Matric dance ice cream truck wows Mzansi

A few members of the online community headed to the father's comment section, surprised and impressed to see the unique vehicle making its way to the matric ball.

The ice cream truck brought smiles to people's faces. Image: Hinterhaus Productions

@the_bearded_goose loved the choice of vehicle and exclaimed:

"Ice cold arrival!"

@ellatjie4 applauded what they saw on their For Your Page, writing:

"Well done, guys. What a ride!"

@sonjakloppers confessed in the comment section:

"I'm getting so emotional. It's beautiful."

@ganine084 told people on the internet:

"Epic. Nobody is going to remember the sports cars, only the ice cream van. Awesome stuff."

@elizepotgieter0 complimented the matric dance couple and wrote:

"Aiden, your partner looked beautiful! You were very handsome. A great entrance. Very original."

Watch the TikTok video on Albert's account below:

