Special Delivery: Cape Town Students Arrive in Takealot Boxes to Matric Ball

A viral TikTok video showed a matric ball couple rocking up to school in a Takealot truck

The Cape Town students emerged from boxes as they made their grand entrance in front of a crowd

Social media users applauded their unique entrance while also cracking jokes at their creativity

Two students showed up in Takealot boxes to their matric dance. Images: Delmaine Donson / Getty Images, @ferdi_gray / TikTok

These days, students are going all out to make unforgettable entrances at their matric dances, with creativity and bold choices taking centre stage. In a unique twist, two Cape Town students took their time as they arrived in Takealot boxes.

Thinking outside the box

TikTok user @ferdi_gray uploaded a video showing two Brackenfell High School learners arriving in a Takealot truck. A few men who assisted in making the entrance grand opened the truck's back doors, showcasing two branded boxes at the back of the vehicle.

After lowering the boxes to the ground, the men opened them, showing a girl in one box and a boy in the other, both in cages. The students exited the caged boxes as the truck drove away before enjoying the rest of their evening.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to students' matric ball entrance

While some wondered how the students got it right to rock up to their matric dance in an unusual vehicle, others complimented them on their creativity.

@user1282312485015 wrote in the comment section:

"This is by far the most unique idea to arrive at your matric ball! I love it."

@pincherfpv shared their thoughts, saying:

"Probably one of the best and original I have ever seen. Well done."

@its.lee81 laughed and said:

"This is why my order took forever."

@tlho.x said to app users:

"The creativity just advances every year."

@jsn0610 spoke about how long the reveal took:

"Oh, goodness. This took forever. I feel for the rest of the kids who had to wait their turn to get dropped off."

@boniswa52 laughed in the comments:

"Ama2k are living their best lives."

@tee__adey told the online community:

"Let them enjoy themselves before adulting."

Pupil arrives in coffin to matric dance

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who showed up to her matric ball in a coffin to make a dramatic entrance.

The poor student received backlash from social media users who deemed the act disrespectful and disgusting. The girl's family apologised on her behalf, saying she meant no harm.

