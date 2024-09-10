A video of Grade 12 pupils arriving at the matric dance in a grand entrance left many peeps with mixed reactions

The footage captured the attention of netizens, who were either amused or unimpressed by the learners' antics

It sparked a huge conversation on social media as online users flooded the post expressing their thoughts

High school final-year learners are pulling in all the stunts to make their matric ball dance entrance memorable, and these pupils did just that.

Video of pupils pulling up in an ambulance for matric dance

A clip shared by social media user Garfieldzars on Facebook left many people in South Africa with mixed feelings.

The young grade 12 learners arrived at their matric ball dance in an ambulance, which caused a massive buzz on the internet. In the video, the pupils depicted a scene of a person being transported into the ambulance unconscious. However, the gentleman's date kissed the young man, which woke him up and left netizens unimpressed.

Garfieldzars's video caught many's attention and became a hit on Facebook, generating thousands of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens are unimpressed by Grade 12 learners' matric entrance

The online community was not having it with the pupils' matric ball dance entrance, as many rushed to the comments to drag the youngsters.

Isabellachiapasco said:

"I don’t find this fun nor funny."

Laus.82 expressed:

"But when you really need an ambulance for a severe emergency."

Mubina.m was outraged:

"Waste of resources."

Bhvofficial shared:

"My date and I arrived in a boy fire truck with the lights and sirens felt like a G jumping out the front door."

Fym_786 commented:

"Seriously, the ambulance services were wasted on this..? I’m all for innovativeness, but exploiting our public services is not on."

Not_sebastianm loved the idea:

"That's the best entrance."

