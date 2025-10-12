Metriculants from the Kalahari went viral on Facebook for the way they showed up to the event

The high school couple made their way to their matric dance, and they used a one-of-a-kind mode of transport to make an entrance

People were in stitches over the video of the matriculants making their attention-grabbing arrival to the matric dance

Kalahari matriculants made grand entrance at their matric dance with a pony. Image: Sonja Pacho / Getty Images / Slite Ditebogo

Matriculants from a school in the Kalahari became viral sensations for the way they arrived at their matric dance. They thought outside the box when choosing what they would use to arrive at the special occasion.

The video of the high schoolers received thousands of likes. People were stunned by the transport they chose to use.

Matriculants typically wear ball gowns and suits to their matric dance. Image: Kali9

In a video on Facebook by Slite Ditebogo, students in the Kalahari didn't use a car to get to their matric dance. Instead, they rode a pony and carriage to the event. The matric couple was sitting in a round-shaped cart painted white, giving it a fairytale effect.

South Africa stunned by matriculants' entrance

Online users applauded the creativity that the matriculant couple showed. People were leaving about the cute couple's entrance for the matric dance. South African matriculants often go all out for their final school dance. Matric dance entrances have gone viral as many stepped up their game each year. Watch the video of the matriculants in their carriage below:

Thobelani Mgozi cheered for the matriculants:

️" Wishing Kalahari High School continued success; may it keep inspiring students for years to come!:

Wilna Groenewald loved the well-done entrance:

"The carriage looks stunning!"

Bernadett Booysen applauded the pony and carriage idea:

"Beautiful, something different, not a fancy car."

Daisy Zap thought it could be impressive:

"Couldn't they have four horses pulling that cart? That couple is too heavy for that pony; these guys even had to help! This is animal abuse 😭😢"

Nikita Chiara Mashabane was impressed by the unique grand entrance:

"Super nice ❤️♥️🥰🥰❤️ it's giving royalty vibes and the people shouting the king and the Queen is spot on 🔥😍"

Terrell Terrel had notes:

"Might as well let the two guys pull the wagon, it kills the whole vibe with them fighting that little horse, how about getting a real horse you can control, not one you found on the side of the road 😆 😄 😀"

Nikita Chiara Mashabane applauded the teens:

