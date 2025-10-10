A Grade 12 learner's matric dance entrance has gone viral, featuring a humorous and creative arrival in a wheelbarrow, pushed by a suited friend

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the pupil's creativity and others applauding the boldness and humour behind the idea

The moment perfectly captured the playful and joyful spirit of matric dance season in South Africa, where learners showcase unique and eye-catching entrances

Hebanna! Mzansi can’t stop talking about a Grade 12 learner’s hilarious and creative matric dance entrance that took social media by storm.

A Grade 12 learner arrived in a wheelbarrow at his matric dance, and South Africans were left with mixed reactions. Image: Fortunate Shongwe

In the trending video shared on Facebook by the user, Fortunate Shongwe, the young man ditched the usual luxury cars and instead arrived in style, seated in a wheelbarrow.

The unforgettable entrance began with another gentleman, also dressed sharply in a suit, pushing the learner in the wheelbarrow toward the red-carpeted area. The atmosphere was light-hearted, with onlookers cheering and laughing as the duo made their grand arrival.

When they reached the entrance, the chauffeur carefully placed a small red carpet on the ground for the matriculant to step out in style.

The Grade 12 pupil then confidently got out of the wheelbarrow, handed his friend some cash as a playful token of appreciation, and proceeded to walk down the elegant white carpet that the school had set up for the special occasion. His chauffeur then wheeled the barrow away, completing the comical yet well-coordinated scene.

The video, uploaded by social media user Fortunate Shongwe on 8 October 2025, quickly went viral online, leaving Mzansi with mixed reactions. While many found the entrance hilarious and praised the learner’s creativity, others applauded the boldness and humour behind the idea.

One viewer commented: "Less money spent, still made an epic entrance, the sooner we learn how money works, the better."

The moment perfectly captured the joyful and playful spirit of matric dance season in South Africa, where learners across the country continue to outdo themselves with unique, eye-catching entrances. This pupil’s wheelbarrow arrival will surely go down as one of the most memorable and entertaining matric dance moments of 2025.

A young man laying out a red carpet for a Grade 12 pupil at his matric dance in a video. Image: Fortunate Shongwe

Mzansi reacts to the pupil’s wheelbarrow matric dance entrance

South Africans had mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section over the young man's matric dance entrance, saying:

Phemelo Tladi said:

"That time, they already owned farms but arrived in wheelbarrows for matric dance, while our kids want a Lamborghini to bring them there!"

Siya Jaybee wrote:

"Real wealth just entered the building."

Skipper Magonono added:

"Making fun of our struggle."

Tbos Mlahleki stated:

"That time he had his own property and and Lamborghini at home. But he wore simple clothes."

Elton H Fourie cracked a joke, saying:

"Undertaker has entered the building."

Laletha Ragoonandan commented:

"Better than coming in a coffin, police van or ambulance! Original!"

Deshnee Phillips simply said:

"Good guy. Paid the driver a tip."

