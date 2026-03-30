A TikToker shared a video of his meeting with a struggling man who was looking for help with basic food at a local petrol station

The man explained how he lost his job as a maintenance manager in Kaia Sands after his employer passed away leaving him with no steady income

The kind stranger decided to give the man over R2000 in cash and bought him all the groceries he needed for the upcoming week ahead

A former maintenance manager received a massive cash gift after asking for food. The heartwarming encounter happened on 27 March 2026 at an Engen garage shop.

Andrew sadly lost his job after the death of his employer. Images: @aliboy_boss

Source: TikTok

South African content creator Ali Boy met the man while he was visiting an Engen petrol station. The man only wanted bread, sugar and milk to survive for the evening hours. According to him, he previously worked at Northern Cleaners before his employer passed away. Financial struggles hit the man hard after he lost his steady employment.

The creator decided to help the man beyond just buying some groceries. He handed over R2000 in cash to the stunned former maintenance worker. They walked through the aisles together to pick out some items. The man asked for sugar and tinned food to stock for the night. He also requested a chocolate bar to make his difficult day better. The creator was happy to pay for every single item he chose.

Unemployment crisis hits skilled workers

Many South Africans face similar struggles after losing their long-term jobs. Maintenance managers often struggle to secure new roles in this economy. Small businesses frequently close down when the original owners pass away or exits unexpectedly. Employees are then left without any safety net or monthly salary payment. This specific man worked in the Kaia Sands area for some time.

The video appeared on the @aliboy_boss TikTok profile during the past week. It had over 37,000 likes at the time of this report.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the generous act

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Joeks_💃 commented:

“He doesn't look like he is on anything. He looks clean.”

@Sonia Tee said:

“This situation can happen to anyone. Never look down on anyone. Thank you for helping him.”

@🚩 said:

“I feel sorry for him. 😭”

@kazz noted:

“He looks like an honest person who is just going through a struggle. Thanks for helping him. God bless you, may there be more people like you, Ali.”

@Mathuam1 commented:

“Sometimes you should read a situation of someone in a way wherein you make it easier by proactively reasoning for them. It's hard to ask for help.”

@khetho said:

“God will make you very happy with your next job. I wish you could get a new job. Please, God will bless you.”

Content creator, Ali Boy taking pictures with thos that recognised him. Image: @aliboy_boss

Source: TikTok

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