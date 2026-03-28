A popular South African streamer Tshepe participated in a local burger eating contest but he ended up fumbling the win in a funny way

Instead of focusing on the clock the digital creator spent his time dancing and making various gestures while his competitors were eating very fast

Social media users were left in stitches after watching the viral video of the star enjoying his burgers while losing the actual competition race

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A South African content creator turned a serious competitive event into a massive comedy show.

Tshepe during the process of fumbling the contest. Images: @tshepe

Source: Instagram

The well-known local streamer Tshepe participated in a high-stakes burger-eating contest. This entertaining food challenge took place on 14 March 2026 at a popular local restaurant. While his rivals were focused on speed, the digital star decided to prioritise his own vibes. He tried to keep up with the professional eaters who were devouring their meals. His unexpected performance has since left many people across the country laughing at the chaos.

The competition required participants to finish several large burgers within a very strictly timed period. Tshepe approached the table with plenty of energy. Instead of rushing his food, he spent his time dancing and making various funny faces. He used his hands to gesture wildly while his opponents stayed completely silent and focused. The streamer appeared to be enjoying the flavours of the burgers more than the possible win.

The rise of competitive eating challenges in Mzansi

Eating contests have become a very popular form of entertainment within the South African food scene lately. Many restaurants use these extreme challenges to attract large crowds and social media influencers alike. Participants often have to sign safety waivers before they attempt to eat massive amounts of food.

These events test the physical limits and the mental discipline of every single person involved. Professional eaters usually train for months to expand their stomach capacity for these specific moments. Tshepe seemed to have ignored all of these traditional rules during his appearance.

An Instagram clip by the streamer captured his funny moments as he fumbled. The video showed him stacking two burgers together to eat them as one. He even took moments to hype himself up while his rivals were focused. The streamer later said that he was simply happy to be there.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@its_yzee commented:

“Every time I see this guy, he's eating. 😂”

@Timo DJ said:

“This guy did it for the love of the game. 😭”

@SILVER noted:

“Bro is literally hyping himself. 😂”

@GHOST17MW wrote:

“I can barely finish one burger. Is that normal?”

@Me said:

“Bro turned two burgers into one. 😭”

Tshepe dancing instead of eating. Image: @tshepe

Source: Instagram

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