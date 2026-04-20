A small Karoo town in the Northern Cape has been listed for auction, offering buyers a rare opportunity to own an entire village

The property includes multiple buildings, land and infrastructure, with potential for tourism, business and residential development

The sale has sparked curiosity among South Africans, with many intrigued by the idea of owning a historic and peaceful rural town

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It’s not every day that a whole town goes up for sale, especially one rooted in history and surrounded by the quiet beauty of the Karoo. While most property listings focus on homes or estates, this one offers something far more unusual. Tucked away in the Northern Cape, a small village is now looking for a new owner, and the opportunity has already started turning heads.

The exterior of the Middelpos Hotel was shown with a shaded veranda, brick pillars, and benches placed outside under a clear blue sky. Image: Home & Hectare

Source: Facebook

The small town of Middelpos in the Northern Cape has been put up for auction, giving potential buyers the rare chance to own an entire Karoo village. Located along the R354 between Sutherland and Calvinia, the town sits near the Tankwa Karoo National Park, an area known for its vast landscapes and quiet, untouched surroundings.

According to BusinessTech, Middelpos is described as one of the last remaining authentic Karoo villages, with a strong sense of heritage and minimal influence from modern development. The property spans over 100,000 hectares, offering not just land but also a range of existing structures and facilities that could be used or redeveloped depending on the buyer’s vision.

Northern Cape village goes under hammer

Among the features included in the sale are a hotel, a shop, a factory building, several homes in good condition, a hall and even an old post office. There is also access to a strong borehole and irrigable land, which adds to its potential for both agricultural and commercial use. Given its location near a popular national park, the town already benefits from a steady flow of visitors passing through the area.

Historically, Middelpos dates back to the 1800s when it began as a trading post. Over time, it developed into a small but functional community serving nearby farms and travellers. The town’s roots are tied to families who played a role in its early growth, adding to its cultural significance.

The upcoming auction, scheduled for May 2026, has sparked interest among South Africans who are fascinated by the idea of owning something so unique. Whether it becomes a tourism hub, a private retreat or a revitalised community, the sale of Middelpos highlights just how diverse the property market in South Africa can be.

The living room was neatly arranged with vintage furniture, including cushioned armchairs, a wooden TV stand, and soft lighting from a small lamp near the window. Image: Home & Hectare

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News