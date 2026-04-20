A massive architect-designed KZN farm has stopped South Africans mid-scroll and brought the national property debate back to life in a big way

Drummond sits just 30 minutes from Durban and offers the kind of open lifestyle that most South Africans only ever see in property magazines

South Africa’s property market recovery is very real and buyers across the country are now looking well beyond city borders for genuine value

A sprawling architect-designed farm in KwaZulu-Natal has left South Africans stopped in their scrolling tracks.

Screenshots from the house tour from the Instagram clip. Images: @seeffhillcrestkloof

Source: Instagram

Seeff Hillcrest and Kloof listed a property in Drummond, KZN, on 14 April 2026. It was priced at R5,495,000 and sitting on over 42,000 square metres of land. The farm came with six stables, a four-car garage and three separate entrances. There was also a one-bedroom flat and staff accommodation included in the deal. Drummond sits roughly halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. The Valley of a Thousand Hills serves as its backdrop, and this property makes the most of every metre of that view.

A name Mzansi knows

Seeff is not a new name in South African property circles. Geoffrey Seeff founded the company in 1964 as a small family business in Cape Town. It has since grown into one of the most recognised real estate brands in Southern Africa. Today, Seeff operates close to 200 branches and more than 1,200 agents across nine countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Drummond area has been picking up serious momentum for years now. It sits close to the N3 highway and is about 30 minutes from Durban by car. The area offers the kind of lifestyle that urban dwellers dream about but rarely access. Country pubs, steam train routes and hiking trails are all part of daily life there. Schools, malls and an international airport are also within easy reach.

What R5.5 million looks like here

The property was designed by an award-winning international architect, and it shows in every detail. The open-plan kitchen flows onto an infinity deck overlooking the Valley of a Thousand Hills. The main suite has wood and marble finishes throughout. The bathroom is spa-styled and built for long mornings with birdsong in the background.

There is a full outdoor entertainment area with a fireplace made for evenings under the KZN stars. A massive workshop sits right alongside the four-car garage for those who need serious working space. Impala Ridge Farm sits on the doorstep of the property. It offers fresh produce and a gourmet food atmosphere every weekend without the drive.

See the house in the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the price tag

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@sphindilekanyile commented:

“This is so breathtaking, beautiful and cosy. ♥️”

@luthandotyler said:

“I went to view this house in person. I have to say the video doesn’t do justice.”

@bevanmaleiba asked:

“It looks like a bargain. What’s the catch?”

@savilerowsaint noted:

“This must be in an absolutely dreadful area for that price. There's just no way.”

@julia.rutherfoord.architect commented:

“This house inspired me when I started my architecture career. I cannot believe it’s on the market, it’s a gem.”

@paula_tji wrote:

"To think, I could live like I'm loaded in another province.😂 Here in Cape Town, I pay almost that for a small townhouse in a complex. The rooms are so small that the cupboard touches the bed when you open it.😂”

A drone shot of the property. Image: @seeffhillcrestkloof

Source: Instagram

More reactions to Mzansi properties

A viral video has reignited debates about affordability and the city’s ongoing housing challenges.

A Cape Town content creator used real Property24 listings to show how foreign ownership is pushing house prices out of reach for locals.

A video highlighted a fully furnished three-bedroom holiday home at Disaneng Dam with scenic views and space for family getaways and gatherings.

Source: Briefly News