The picture on the left showed the interracial couple sailing on a yacht. Image: @charti.mosh

A Venda woman, @charti.mosh, took her husband, who comes from outside her African culture, to Marabastaad in Pretoria to search for her lobola day outfit. The TikTok video posted on 2 December 2025 showed the couple navigating the bustling market, which is filled with informal traders and small businesses, often run by Pakistani, Chinese, and other local entrepreneurs. She explained that they were looking for traditional attire for her big day, while he engaged with shop assistants to understand her preferences and offer support. Ultimately, they could not find the exact outfit, so they opted to purchase material to be tailored into her lobola dress.

Marabastaad is known for its variety and unique finds, but it can be overwhelming for first-time visitors. Traditional lobola attire is highly sought-after, often involving intricate patterns and fabric choices that reflect cultural identity. The husband’s willingness to participate and communicate with vendors demonstrated not only curiosity but respect for his partner’s heritage. Their approach also highlights how modern couples balance traditional expectations with contemporary solutions, such as buying material for a tailor when the perfect outfit isn’t immediately available.

Exploring Pretoria’s vibrant informal market

The video went viral quickly on TikTok, capturing viewers’ hearts as they followed the couple’s interaction with the market and each other. Many were amused by the husband’s earnest attempts to assist, while others admired the cultural exchange and genuine teamwork. The humour, authenticity, and relatability of navigating busy informal markets resonated with South Africans who have similar experiences.

Viewers responded positively, sharing how the story reminded them of their own lobola preparations and family traditions. Many appreciated the mix of love, culture, and humour, noting that the couple’s patience and teamwork provided a heartwarming example of cross-cultural respect.

The screenshot on the left showed Charti's husband engaging with a shop assistant. Image: @charti.mosh

Here’s what Mzansi said

Pertunia said:

"You took him to see his friends and brothers. 🥰"

Glance said:

"Di feelings tsa makula o di tsaya kae wena charti?"

Theocentric_abry said:

"Mara chomI. 😂😂 I can’t even go there alone."

Lebogang Makae said:

"Mara marabi erephuthile. 😩🔥❤"

prrrrrrr said:

"He looks uncomfortable after the kiss, ekar onale motive nyana"

Oni said:

"I would come for lobola, please invite me. The green is wow wow."

Nonx_MaMShwawu 🇿🇦 said:

"And bathunga kabi, into efanayo. Wenze kahle wathenga imaterial."

Miss Cole 113 said: "

He doesn't have friends am asking for myself also. 🤣🤣🤣"

Check out the TikTok video below:

