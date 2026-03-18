Ashley Ogle's supporters proved their loyalty to the reality TV star by making her a millionaire through generous donations

From her sudden departure from Big Brother Mzansi up to the birth of her child, the influencer has been blessed with over R1 million from fans, and the gifts are still coming in

Reacting to the numbers, her loyal supporters vowed to continue showering her with love

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Ashley Ogle received over R1 million in donations from her loyal fans. Images: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Talk about a loyal fan base! Ashley Ogle may have landed at the centre of controversy over her family dynamics; however, she can always count on her supporters, the Ashes, for love, support and encouragement.

Since her time on Big Brother Mzansi in 2025, the media personality and content creator has built a solid and unshakable support base among her fans, who continue to rally behind her as she navigates her newfound fame in the media space.

And although she missed out on the R2 million cash prize on the show due to her conduct, fans ensured that she did not miss out on being a millionaire by showering her with endless spoils.

After her eviction, the Ashes gifted Ogle over R150,000 as a kickstart to begin her career in the entertainment industry, which was already promising.

The GoFundMe campaign gained serious traction in April when the season five standout reportedly received a staggering R808,603 from her loyal supporters.

Briefly News reported that this wouldn't be the end of their campaign, with the Ashes donating a cheque for half a million rands in May. Not only that, but Ashley was reportedly also given R10,000 for petrol and a R5,000 clothing voucher.

Despite previously turning down the money, the sheer volume of her fans' generosity eventually became impossible to ignore.

Ashley’s supporters made it clear that while she didn't walk away with the official Big Brother Mzansi crown, they intend to treat her like royalty regardless.

In 2026, following the birth of her son Kenzo-Lu, the Ashes upped the ante, ensuring the newborn is just as "spoiled" as his famous mother.

To celebrate his arrival, the "Ash Angels" showered the pair with luxury gifts, including R100,000 in cash, mom and baby essentials and toys.

Reports suggest that baby Kenzo had a trust fund opened for him, with thousands of rands already deposited. During the latest episode of Spreading Humours, the show's guest, Lasizwe, confirmed the multi-million-rand cash donations and revealed that Ashley's supporters once donated money for her son during a livestream.

"They asked her to open a bank account for the baby so they could transfer R40,000."

While the debate over her relationship with her family remains a touchy subject, the Ashes have made it clear that they are the only "family" Ashley needs to ensure her son has a golden start in life.

Watch the viral video below.

Fans show love to Ashley Ogle

Supporters were moved to tears by the love and loyalty Ashley Ogle's fans have shown her.

zenandenosibulelomkiva said:

"Our own star girl, the CEO!"

stella.nkosi threw shade at Ashley's rumoured baby daddy. Sweet Guluva:

"Don't forget the money she bought the house. She is worth more than that man. Ashley has a house. She works with reputable brands. She is growing every day of her life."

Ashley Ogle's fans showered her with love after making her a millionaire. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

esmeraldastevens92 added:

"R1,3M for Ash and R50K for baby Kenzo."

gabriel.latoya taunted:

"That's why they are mad!"

Somizi Mhlongo vows to gift money to Liyema Pantsi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo claiming he would give money to Liyema Pantsi.

The media personality's bold statement was met with mixed reactions from fans who admired his generosity and critics who thought he could have given the money to his child instead.

Source: Briefly News