Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Ashley Ogle has received a half a million cheque from her fans on social media

This comes after Ogle's supporters responded positively to her launch of a fundraising page since leaving the show

Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) viewers and fans of the star celebrated her receiving R500K this weekend

Influencer Ashley Ogle recently received a half a million cheque from her fans, a few months after launching a GoFundMe account.

The popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star shared videos and photos of her cheque after receiving a car from the Sandton dealership.

@doiknowyoufada, who is a fan of the reality TV star shared a video of Ogle on X, receiving her cheque on Saturday, 31 May.

"Ashley Ogle, I cried when you cried. Your strength, your heart—it’s all so inspiring. Just know I’m here, always supporting you. You’re going to keep shining and excelling, and I can’t wait to watch you soar," she wrote.

Daily Sun reports that the former reality TV star was also gifted R10 000 for petrol and a further R5000 clothing voucher for Zara clothing from her East African fans.

Ogle tells the publication that she froze and got weak in the knees as she didn't expect such a huge surprise from her fans.

South Africans congratulate the reality TV star

@Tshego202112 said:

"May God bless you abundantly, actually you are blessed already. You are really appreciated!"

@the_simple_fact replied:

"Thank you, so much dear. I have been watching from the sidelines and all I can say is may God bless you and grant you all your heart desires. May he raise helpers for you at any point of your need and may every door you knock on be opened for you. Thank you."

@jmoaefua wrote:

"Aw!!! God bless you. From a mother to another mother! For your good hearts and gesture, the Lord will open doors for you and your family. A good Samaritan will surely double this blessing in any form your heart desires for you as well."

@BallieMzizi09 said:

"Thank you for choosing her always and l for one appreciate everything you’ve done and put into this project. May God bless you and never stop doing this. l know we’ve never met but l love you, and the spaces you’ve held for us."

@EastTayanda responded:

"Thank you so much for holding it down for Ashes… Your pockets will never run dry in Jesus' name Amen."

