Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 fan favourite, Ashley Ogle, has publicly rejected donations from a GoFundMe campaign started in her name

Ashley Ogle dropped the bombshell during a candid Instagram Live session sometime this week

Her fans took to social media to applaud her for standing up against the organisers of the fundraiser

Ashley Ogle has turned down money donated to her GoFundMe.

Source: Instagram

Haibo! Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle has rejected the GoFundMe money donated by her legion of fans from all over the globe. The announcement caught everyone by surprise as Ashley Ogle’s fans were on the verge of making her a millionaire.

Ashley Ogle rejects GoFundMe donations

In an Instagram Live session, Ashley Ogle spilled the tea regarding the GoFundMe campaign. Social media user @AssistantEbukaa shared a screen recording of the session on X.

In the video, Ashley Ogle set the record straight that she didn't initiate the GoFundMe campaign.

“You guys know that I have a GoFundMe on my page, right? I never ever wanted that GoFundMe there. When I came out of the show that I was in there was a GoFundMe. I felt like I’ve never asked people for money in my life but I just went with it,” she said.

Ashley Ogle decided to speak on the GoFundMe campaign after several netizens started noticing that the money was suspiciously decreasing. She hinted there were tensions behind the scenes with the organisers of the campaign.

Ashley Ogle then dropped the bombshell that she no longer wants the money. She thanked people who donated even though she’d not asked them to.

“I don’t know what’s going on with that money but I do know, is I don’t want it any longer for my personal life. I’m so grateful for everyone who put it there. I didn’t ask and you guys were donating and I really appreciate that from the bottom of my heart,” she said

Ashley Ogle urged her fans to stop donating money to the GoFundMe campaign and emphasised that she wants to work for her own money.

“I’d really like it to stop cause I’m not a money beggar. I like to work for money. I don’t like to receive money for free,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Fans applaud Ashley Ogle

In the comments, fans applauded Ashley Ogle for taking a stand and refusing to let other people control her life or bank account. Here are some of the comments:

@BeautyVeni4769 said:

“They wanted to control her, but she said no.”

@PortiaP82876 responded:

“She stood her ground! If they love the girl, they will support her regardless of what is happening, and stop trying to control her behind closed doors.”

@arishahillz asked:

“I love Ashley too much. Why are they angry? She's just stating facts.”

@Iam_NBF replied:

“I’m glad she didn't let them control her all in the name of money.”

@GA08772675 gushed:

“God bless you Ashley Ogle. I have been looking for someone like you, thank God, I met you. Never let money control you in life, a very big lesson I got from you.”

Fans applauded Ashley Ogle after she rejected her GoFundMe money.

Source: Instagram

Jojo speaks out regarding donations

Interestingly, Ashley Ogle isn’t the first Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate who has spoken out against donations started on her behalf.

Briefly News reported that Season 5 finalist Jojo slammed the people who launched a fundraiser on her behalf.

Jojo disclosed that she wasn’t the one behind the fundraiser, allegedly collected in her name by some members of her fanbase, the Jojo Warriors.

