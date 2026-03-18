Former Miss SA Cindy Nel Roberts had a few words to say to her Afrikaans people about their reaction to the news of Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrest

In a TikTok video, she called out the drama around the couple's troubles and humorously pointed out how people should be using their time instead

Social media users flooded the comments section, mostly agreeing with her, while others discussed the couple's personalities and the path they had walked

Cindy Nel reminded people that celebrities were people too, referring to the Viljoens' arrest. Image: @cindy_nell

Source: Instagram

A former beauty queen and TV presenter sparked an online debate after sharing her views on the things her fellow Afrikaans speakers were saying about Mel and Peet.

She shared the clip on her TikTok account @cindynellroberts on 17 March 2026, where she advised people to focus on bettering themselves instead of engaging in drama and gossip.

Filming in the comfort of her car in the early morning, the former beauty queen addressed Afrikaners who had a lot to say about the Viljoens' arrest. In the Afrikaans language, she called them out for loving drama and meddling in the couple's business, asking if they had nothing else better to do.

Former Miss SA defends the Viljoens from trolls

She humorously said that she had no time to gossip, asking if others had six-packs. TikTok user @cindynellrobert joked that, because she doesn't have any, she had no time to be chasing things that were of no benefit to her. She ended her video by reminding others that everyone has problems, including celebrities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to Cindy's callout

The post attracted nearly 20K views and many comments from social media users who shared their opinions. Many viewers seemed to be in full agreement with the beauty queen, noting that the Viljoens were also human. Some jumped on the humour train, noting that time should really be invested in getting six-packs and not gossiping. Others, however, felt the creator was taking the situation lightly, saying people were not meddling but wanted the couple to be accountable for their actions.

Some viewers felt no sympathy for the Viljoens, noting that they were not too kind to others. Image: @melviljoenmiami

Source: Instagram

User @𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁 commented:

"Calling accountability ‘enjoying downfall’ is such a reach 😭."

User @Farmingblonde said:

"Dis so sad en siek!!!! Mens probeer hustle hier buite en dan kinder drama (It's so sad and sick! You try to hustle out here, and then you get childish drama)."

User @ Adriaan shared:

"As hulle lekker mense was wat 'n mooi pad geloop het (if they were nice people who walked a nice path)."

User @Laurika Driessen commented:

"🤣Love, love, love dit! Hierdie app het net geword om mense te verneerder en mense uit te haal (Love, love, love it! This app has become just to humiliate people and take people out)."

User @Lose it with J added:

"Ek stem, dis onnodig Really!! Kom ons werk eerder aan ons six packs (I agree, it's unnecessary, really!! Let's work on our six packs instead)😂."

User @BLESSED said

"You're right. Totally agree."

3 Briefly News articles about Peet and Mel Viljoen

A content creator shared a confirmation of Peet Viljoen's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention location after searching the online portal, using his full name, surname and country of birth.

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old clip about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet's real reasons for leaving the country resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

Source: Briefly News