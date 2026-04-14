New footage has surfaced of the fatal shootout in Ormonde, Johannesburg, which left three people dead and at least two injured

The shootout unfolded after a high-speed chase in which armed suspects were attempting to rob vehicles carrying cash

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the increasing violent crime in South Africa and the actions of one of the victims

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Footage has surfaced from the deadly Ormonde shooting, showing the brave actions of one of the victims. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Video footage has surfaced from the fatal shootings in Ormonde, sparking a mix of shock and anger online.

At least three men (two men and one suspect) were killed in a high-speed chase and shootout on Thursday, 9 April 2026, in Ormonde, Johannesburg.

The fatal shootings initially sparked confusion and panic, as many were trying to piece together why there were two crime scenes, less than 500 metres apart, and why one man’s body was found under one vehicle.

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It has since been confirmed that a white bulletproof Toyota Fortuner and a white armoured Ford Ranger bakkie were chased along the M1 highway by suspects in high-end vehicles. The chase ended in a lengthy shootout in the area.

Footage surfaces of initial shooting

Video footage has since surfaced of the shootout, showing the moment the gunmen were able to attack one of two vehicles believed to be transporting large amounts of cash.

The footage, which came from what appears to be a nearby building, showed the gunman continuously shooting at the Ford Ranger bakkie. At one stage, they were able to force open the door and shoot the occupants inside.

The video also showed the driver of the Fortuner, Yusuf Modan, risking his own life by turning back and going to assist his colleagues who were under attack. He drove his vehicle into the hail of bullets, knocking one of the gunmen down.

He repeatedly drove towards the remaining gunmen before leaving the scene, dragging the one gunman under the vehicle as he did. The Fortuner was found 500 metres away, with the one man still under it.

The Toyota Fortuner was found 500 metres away from the initial shooting. Image: Rising Sun Lenasia

Source: Facebook

Modan was killed in the shooting, along with Abdul Hamid Moosa. A security guard was seriously injured, and one of the suspects was killed, while another was injured.

The remaining suspects fled with stolen cash, and no arrests have yet been made.

South Africans weigh in on the video

Social media users weighed in on the video, expressing shock and outrage at how frequent and brazen violent crimes were in the country. Others noted that the suspect hit by the Fortuner disappeared from the footage after a while, as his body was dragged under the vehicle.

@Shumelinambini asked:

“Was the body of another suspect dragged by the Fortuner for metres until he was not visible on the footage?”

@tshepom619 questioned:

“Scary scene. Why did the Fortuner driver keep going back? Adrenaline?”

@Mthoko_Maj noted:

“After their buddy was knocked down, they didn’t even drag him into the car. It really is a cold world.”

@stefanjacobs said:

“South Africa is a bloodbath. The ANC’s dereliction of duty is a crime against humanity.”

@HairyQuagmire said:

“The Fortuner driver really tried, man. He did well.”

@LerroyJackson asked:

“The bulletproof vehicle couldn't stop AK-47 bullets? Yhoo, it is sad.”

@zeeontv stated:

“There are too many guns in these streets. We are slowly becoming America.”

@PulseXZA added:

“They are heartless and need to be caught.”

Other shootings which were suspected hits

Briefly News reported that there have been other shootings of late in Gauteng, which were believed to be hits.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

A Johannesburg lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight in March 2026, shocking both the legal and athletics communities.

A week later, police were probing an assassination attempt after a woman was left fighting for her life after a Bedfordview shooting.

Source: Briefly News