South African superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, has got fans buzzing after she showed support for Danny Jordaan in court

The South African Football Association (SAFA) president appeared in court on fraud charges involving over R1 million in association funds

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mama Joy's appearance, saying he was doing it to get tickets to the FIFA World Cup

Mama Joy attended court in support of Danny Jordaan, sparking comments that she was trying to secure a ticket to the World Cup. Anesh Debiky/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Mama Joy Chauke has got social media buzzing after she turned up to support South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan in court.

Jordaan appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 14 April 2025, as he continues to face charges of fraud, involving over R1 million in association funds

The SAFA President appeared in court alongside SAFA Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo, Trevor Neethling (Director of Grit Communications), Grit Communications, and former acting Chief Executive Officer, Russell Paul.

Mama Joy spotted in court

During Jordaan’s latest appearance in court, South African superfan Mama Joy was spotted sitting in the gallery. Mama Joy has been in the news lately due to her back-and-forth with Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy publicly asked for help to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico, calling on McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, to assist. McKenzie pushed back, telling her to ask her French husband to pay.

Jordaan’s matter postponed again

The SAFA President’s matter has now been postponed again, with his next appearance scheduled for 27 May 2026. The latest delay came after changes in legal representation, as accused number five, Paul, appointed a new legal representative who needs time to familiarise himself with the case.

The defence intends to apply to have the matter struck off the roll during the next appearance, pointing to unreasonable delays in the matter.

South Africans react to Mama Joy’s appearance

Social media users weighed in on Mama Joy’s appearance in court, with many saying that she was only there to try to secure a ticket to the World Cup.

Meluleki Ngcobo stated:

“Still hunting for that World Cup ticket.”

Leonard Leonz-notic Mkhonza agreed:

“She is just hunting for FIFA World Cup tickets.”

Kwazi Mhlongo said:

“By noon, she will announce she has secured funding for her travel to the US in support of Bafana.”

Anne-Marie Van Zyl Jonker added:

“She wants a free ticket.”

Asanda Khuze agreed:

“Still fishing for World Cup tickets.”

Thato Phutieagae stated:

“This one wants a free plane ticket.”

Tshif L Netsh said:

“Anything for that ticket to America.”

Nelson T Letsoaka added:

“She merely wants tickets for the World Cup. Ask her what the case is about, and dololo.”

Morrison Gama claimed:

“She will definitely go to the World Cup. Watch this space. She knows how to play her cards well.”

SAFA hit with legal threat

Briefly News reported that SAFA was facing fresh embarrassment after one of its own trusted service providers moved to recover outstanding fees.

The latest money dispute adds to mounting pressure on the association, which is already battling financial instability and reputational damage.

Concerns are growing that off-field turmoil at the governing body could further disrupt national teams and grassroots football structures.

Source: Briefly News