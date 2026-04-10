Former Orlando Pirates player Michael Morton slams Mama Joy over her 2026 FIFA World Cup travel demand

Morton insists that millions of Bafana Bafana fans deserve the same opportunity and calls Mama Joy's demand "entitled"

Morton insists that he did not set out to expose Mama Joy in viral video and that everyone was free to participate

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Former Orlando Pirates player Michael Morton slams Mama Joy as debate over Bafana Bafana World Cup travel intensifies. Image Mama Joy/Facebook, Michael Morton, X

Source: UGC

Former Orlando Pirates player Michael Morton has slammed popular South African superfan Mama Joy after she demanded a funded trip to support Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morton accused her of acting “entitled”, arguing that millions of fans across South Africa deserve the same opportunity.

Morton raised the issue when he posted a video on 7 April 2026, on X, in which he quizzed Mama Joy, real name Joy Chauke, on her knowledge of Bafana Bafana. The video clip appeared to challenge the view that Mama Joy is a superfan. She did not perform well in the quiz.

The clip quickly went viral and triggered debate from South Africans online, many of whom were not impressed with Mama Joy’s knowledge of Bafana Bafana.

The former Orlando Pirates player captioned the video post,

Football fans... You asked for the full video..

Mama Joy, who was previously an Orlando Pirates fan before switching sides to MaMkhize’s Royal AM, has been in the news of late over the World Cup.

She has faced intense scrutiny after publicly criticising the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, for halting government-funded trips for supporters to attend international tournaments.

Mama Joy has been pushing for sponsorship to attend the FIFA World Cup scheduled for June 2026 in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Michael Morton labels Mama Joy ‘entitled’ over FIFA World Cup demand

Michael Morton, who played for Orlando Pirates between 2008 and 2011, responded to users debating whether Mama Joy deserved a funded trip to the World Cup.

In a series of posts on 7 April 2026, Morton questioned why one supporter should receive special treatment.

“Every single Bafana Bafana fan has the same dream of going to watch them at the World Cup… yet there is only one fan who expects a free ticket.”

Morton also addressed the perception that Mama Joy’s visibility makes her more deserving.

“You don’t have to get dressed up and be seen on camera to be considered a superfan.

“There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of South African football fans who love Bafana Bafana just as much, if not more.

”And they don’t just invest their TIME… they invest their money too.”

He stressed that he did not have a personal issue with Mama Joy but objected to what he described as entitlement.

“I have nothing against her… until she starts saying she is entitled to go. I interact with football fans all over the country.

No one fan deserves to benefit every single major tournament. There are millions of deserving football fans.”

Morton also explained that he had not set out to test if Mama Joy was Bafana Bafana’s number one fan. He explained that, when he recorded the video, he had been giving away Bafana Bafana jerseys to anyone who did well on his quiz.

“I was giving away Bafana Bafana shirts at the stadium.. anyone could take part”

At the time of publishing, Mama Joy had not publicly responded to Michael Morton's post or his views.

Mama Joy 2026 World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy had called out Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mackenzie, for not sponsoring her trip to North America for the 2026 World Cup.

Briefly News also reported that Minister Mackenzie has called on South Africa's clubs to nominate top football fans. These top supporters will then be sponsored to travel to the 2026 World Cup by private players and not the government.

Source: Briefly News