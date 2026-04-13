• Mama Joy calls for a three-day fast as her 2026 World Cup trip dispute with Gayton McKenzie continues

• ESPN names Mama Joy among Africa’s top superfans as uncertainty grows over her World Cup attendance

• Social media reactions pour in as South Africans debate her fasting call and 2026 World Cup sponsorship controversy

South African superfan Mama Jay Chauke has called for a 3 day fast to allow her to travel to the 2026 World Cup. Images: Mama Joy

Source: Facebook

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South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke says she is fasting for three days in a bid to secure a trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This follows her public dispute with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie over sponsorship for the global tournament.

Mama Joy made the announcement on 12 April 2026, calling on South Africans to fast with her from Sunday to Tuesday. According to her post, she believes faith and her ancestors will help her attend the tournament scheduled for 11 June to 19 July 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Her comments come as she continues to trend internationally, with ESPN recently highlighting her as one of Africa’s most recognisable football superfans whose possible attendance at the tournament remains uncertain.

Mama Joy calls for three-day fast

Mama Joy posted on X on 12 April 2026 asking South Africans to join her in fasting.

"Am fasting for my trip to go to the Worldcup... Am asking you SA to fast with me... Only 3 days Sunday To Tuesday... My Ancestors and the trinity of God are not sleeping, they are preparing for my trip."

She added that she was not asking for funding.

"Not 700k but fast with me."

The Bafana Bafana superfan’s call for a three-day fast unsurprisingly sparked debate online, with some South Africans questioning the appeal.

Some insisted that South Africans have more pressing issues to attend to. Others urged Mama Joy to be practical and called on her to watch the World Cup from home like everyone else.

@Alaskakid3 was clearly not impressed by the request to fast and commented:

"We have real problems... Why are you behaving like a 5 year old? If you can't afford to go to the World Cup then hlala ekhaya (stay at home) and watch it on TV like the rest of us."

This sentiment was echoed by @UncleTeddyChef who said:

"You are delusional now. I can fast for crime reduction, unemployment, GBV, road accidents but I will never fast for you to go to the World Cup. Never; you owe the country R700 000.

"When are you going to start paying it back."

@madam_speaker2 also said she had more serious concerns:

"So many horrible things happening in the country and mostly to children and Mama Joy is more concerned about going to the World Cup."

@Princess2000A suggested a practical solution:

"Just watch on tv mama."

@RhuNdimande, on the other hand, appeared to question Mama Joy’s superfan status:

"Firstly, you have no birthright to go to the World Cup. Secondly, there’s no such thing as a 'number 1 fan'. Stop turning your frustration into a national crisis."

Mama Joy Chauke in green Bafana Bafana jersey has called for a 3 day fast as she tries to secure a trip to the 2026 World Cup. Image: JoyChauke

Source: Twitter

ESPN names Mama Joy among Africa’s top superfans

The debate comes after ESPN highlighted Mama Joy, listing her among Africa’s most famous football superfans whose World Cup attendance remains uncertain.

ESPN also referenced scrutiny over her attendance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which later became part of the ongoing funding debate.

"It remains to be seen if Mama Joy will make it to the World Cup in any case, but if she does, she is bound to be a talking point."

Mama Joy in the spotlight over 2026 World Cup

Mama Joy's fasting call is just one of the many times she has been in the spotlight following a disagreement with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie. Briefly recently reported that former Orlando Pirates player Michael Morton called her out for being entitled.

Briefly also reported that Mama Joy fired back at Mackenzie after he had suggested that her French husband should be the one to sponsor her trip.

Source: Briefly News