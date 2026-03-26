A top CCTV company said it may have footage that could advance the investigation into the death of Chinette Gallichan

The former lawyer was shot dead on her way to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices

An investigation into the death, which shook the nation, has been launched

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A CCTV company discussed footage that could shed light on the death of Chinette Gallichan. Images: Nicola Coetzee/ Facebook and zhengshun tang/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG— CCTV company Vumacam, one of the largest in the country, said cameras in Gauteng may have captured footage that could shed more light on the gruesome killing of lawyer Chinette Gallichan, who was gunned down in Johannesburg on 24 March 2026.

According to MyBroadband, Vumacam, which operates more than 7,000 cameras nationwide and over 6,000 cameras in Gauteng alone, said cameras could have captured footage of Gallichan’s alleged killers following the lawyer before the incident or fleeing the area following the incident. Vumacam added that the CCTV system can automatically detect and flag crimes.

Vumacam may have footage of killers

Vumacam also revealed that 250 cameras operate in Johannesburg’s inner-city where Gallichan was gunned down. However, the company’s nearest camera was too far to capture the killing. They are actively supporting the South African Police Service in investigating the murder.

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Chinette Gallichan was representing a mining company when she was killed. Image: Nicola Coetzee

Source: Facebook

What happened after Gallichan was killed?

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, condemned Gallichan’s killing. Kubayi said that violence could not be accepted as a means of resolving disputes. Kubayi added that legal practitioners must be protected as they play a critical role in ensuring access to justice.

The Gauteng police provided an update about Gallichan’s death and confirmed that a case of murder is under investigation. The police are also searching for the suspects, as no arrests have been made. Gallichan was killed while representing mining company Sibanye-Stillwater.

Gallichan’s husband, Keegan, opened up about his wife’s murder. He told News24 that he rushed to the scene after he heard that she was shot. He remarked that his world came crashing down when a Facebook post confirmed her death. He had hoped it wasn’t her, but after realising that it was her, he was left with a crushing grief and a profound sense of loss. Keegan added that the last message he sent her was him wishing her a good morning and asking for an update once she arrived at her destination.

SA reacts to husband’s emotional interview

In a related article, Briefly News reported that social media users were divided by Keegan’s interview following Gallichan's death. Gallichan was killed outside the CCMA offices by an unknown number of suspects.

South Africans had diverse views on the interview. While some were sympathetic to the husband, others slammed eNCA for interviewing him immediately after the tragic event.

“If I were the husband, I wouldn’t have agreed to this nonsense of an interview,” one netizen fumed.

Source: Briefly News