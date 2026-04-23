Another major awards setback has hit Springbok playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has now been overlooked for multiple top honours despite his recent rise in international rugby

South African hopes for recognition in this year’s Investec showpiece have taken a blow, with no local players remaining in contention for the prestigious European club accolade

The Stormers star faces growing scrutiny over his form heading into a crucial fixture where he is set to reach a significant career milestone

Springboks playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has missed out on another prestigious rugby award after being cut from the final shortlist.

DHL Stormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed out on the top five shortlist for the Investec player of the year award. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Instagram

The DHL Stormers fly-half previously missed out on the SA Rugby Player of the Year award and was also beaten to the Young Player of the Year honour by fellow Springbok Ethan Hooker, despite winning the United Rugby Championship Player of the Year award in 2025.

He was initially included in the 10-man shortlist for the 2026 Investec Player of the Year award after the pool stage of the tournament. That list has now been reduced to five, and unfortunately Feinberg-Mngomezulu did not make the final cut. The top five were selected by a panel of rugby legends, broadcasters and fan votes, recognising players who delivered exceptional performances in both the pool and knockout stages.

Investec Player of the Year shortlist confirmed

The final decision now lies with the fans. Supporters are invited to cast their votes to crown the 2026 Investec Player of the Year, with voting open until Saturday, 23 May at 4:30pm SA time. The winner will be announced after the Champions Cup final at San Mamés Stadium. With Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s omission, no South African player remains in contention for the award.

DHL Stormers fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will earn his 50th cap on Saturday. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Instagram

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu form and recent struggles

Feinberg-Mngomezulu enjoyed a sensational 2025 season for South Africa national rugby union team, including a standout performance against Argentina in Durban where he broke Percy Montgomery’s record for most points scored in a single match. He also went on to claim the United Rugby Championship Player of the Year award.

That success brought increased expectations. A slight dip in form in 2026 at club level has seen him come under criticism from fans. The situation worsened when the Stormers opted to strip him of the captaincy amid scrutiny over his performances.

The Stormers fly-half is now expected to earn his 50th cap in their United Rugby Championship clash against the Glasgow Warriors in Cape Town on Saturday, 25 April 2026. The Stormers will be targeting a strong result against Glasgow as they push to reclaim top position on the table.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News