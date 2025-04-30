Kaizer Chiefs’ No 1 goalkeeper faces scrutiny after recent errors, with the Soweto Derby being a key test of his form and mental strength

The 20-year-old Pirates midfielder is being closely watched amid overseas interest and could be the game-changer in the high-stakes clash

Thalenthe Mbatha's engine-room dominance for Pirates will be tested against Chiefs' creative hope, Mduduzi Shabalala, setting the stage for a tactical midfield showdown As the first of two high-stakes Soweto Derby encounters looms this weekend, both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be looking to make statements in the Betway Premiership. Football journalist Brighton Bafana gives us exclusive insights into the key players who could tip the balance in these crucial clashes.

Bruce Bvuma has cemented his place as Kaizer Chiefs' first-choice goalkeeper. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

1. Bruce Bvuma – Chiefs' last line of defence

Bruce Bvuma has had an eventful season, emerging as Chiefs’ No 1 goalkeeper after years of rotation.

“Bvuma has had his ups and downs but he’s been crucial for Chiefs this season, making vital saves. The derby will test him even further, especially given the scrutiny he’s under following some costly mistakes.”

Bvuma will need to stand firm against a dangerous Pirates attack and show that he's deserving of his place in the starting XI.

Deon Hotto continues to be a vital presence for Orlando Pirates at 34. Image: Phill Magakoe

2. Deon Hotto – Pirates' veteran winger

At 34, Deon Hotto is still going strong for Pirates, and Bafana believes he’ll be one to watch.

“Hotto’s pace and skill have been a major asset for Pirates, and with his ability to play both as a left-back or winger, he’ll be key in breaking down Chiefs’ defensive lines,” says Bafana.

His unpredictable crossing and knack for scoring make him a constant threat. After starting 41 games this season, Hotto will be looking to continue his rich vein of form.

3. Thalenthe Mbatha – Pirates' engine room

Thalenthe Mbatha has become a midfield powerhouse for Pirates. According to Bafana,

“Mbatha is not only great defensively but also loves to surge forward and contribute goals. He’s been vital for Pirates this season, and his ability to win possession and break up attacks will be crucial in stifling Chiefs' offensive play.”

With four goals to his name already, Mbatha’s box-to-box energy makes him one to watch in the derby.

Relebohile Mofokeng has quickly risen as one of South Africa’s brightest young talents. Image: Orlando Pirates

4. Relebohile Mofokeng – Pirates' rising star

At just 20 years old, Relebohile Mofokeng has taken South African football by storm.

“Mofokeng is probably one of the most exciting talents right now.He’s got incredible flair and an eye for the spectacular.”

The attacking midfielder has already been linked with moves overseas, and with his dazzling footwork and game-changing ability, Mofokeng could be the player to spark a Pirates victory.

Mduduzi Shabalala is seen as a potential game-changer for Chiefs amid their recent struggles for creativity. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

5. Mduduzi Shabalala – Chiefs’ creative spark

With Chiefs struggling for creativity in recent matches, Bafana highlights Mduduzi Shabalala as a potential game-changer:

“Shabalala has been the bright spark in a Chiefs team looking for answers. He has the ability to unlock defences with his dribbling and precise passes. His vision in the final third could be just what Chiefs need to overcome Pirates in the derby.”

Shabalala will be looking to make a big impact in the absence of suspended attacker Wandile Duba.

As the weekend approaches, all eyes will be on these five players to see who will rise to the occasion in one of the most intense rivalries in South African football.

