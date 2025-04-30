The former Kaizer Chiefs star showcased his uniquely modified BMW 325i, gaining over 2 million views on TikTok and sparking major buzz online.

Supporters celebrated Parker’s flashy car, his decision to stay in South Africa during his career, and his humble, down-to-earth lifestyle.

Despite never playing abroad, Parker enjoyed a highly successful career with Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana, earning respect both on and off the pitch.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker has gone viral after showcasing his strikingly modified BMW 325i – popularly known in South Africa as a "Gusheshe."

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder’s vehicle, which features distinctive custom work, has taken social media by storm, with a TikTok video amassing over 2 million views.

Kaizer Chiefs Legend Bernard Parker’s Modified Gusheshe Breaks TikTok

Source: Facebook

The clip, shared by user @ballgame_sa, shows Parker cruising through the streets in style, wearing a blue t-shirt and spectacles, behind the wheel of his eye-catching ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A street icon: What makes Parker’s Gusheshe stand out

Parker’s Gusheshe features a matte black roof and a removed rear window, giving it a bold and unique aesthetic that fans praised as “Guluva style.” The design blends classic South African car culture with a touch of modern flair, further enhancing the retired footballer’s street cred.

Many viewers were impressed not only by the vehicle’s appearance but also by the fact that Parker, who never made a permanent move abroad during his career, remains a successful figure living comfortably in South Africa.

Fans react to Parker’s viral video.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise and nostalgia. One user wrote,

“I saw him Tuesday driving the same 325i around Boksburg,” while another added,

“People want our players to go suffer in Europe. Meanwhile, this is the life!”

Others appreciated Parker’s humility and grounded lifestyle.

“He didn’t leave Mzansi, yet he’s still living large. Respect!” another fan commented.

Kaizer Chiefs Legend Bernard Parker’s Modified Gusheshe Breaks TikTok

Source: Facebook

A career to remember for Bernard Parker

Bernard Parker remains one of the most decorated players in Kaizer Chiefs history. With over 20 goals for Bafana Bafana and a significant club record, he built an impressive career without ever needing to relocate overseas. Now retired, Parker seems to be enjoying his post-football life with style and flair.

Parker's coaching career

After retiring from professional play in July 2024, Parker was appointed as the head coach of TS Galaxy's reserve team, competing in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).

His leadership and experience quickly earned him a promotion, and he now serves as the assistant coach for the senior team, replacing Vuyo Mere.

Doctor Khumalo defends Mokwena after Wydad exit

Briefly News previously reported that South African coach Rulani Mokwena has parted ways with Wydad Athletic Club after being placed on special leave due to psychological stress. His contract will officially end after the final three games of the 2024/25 Botola Pro Inwi season. Despite challenges, Mokwena led the team to 14 wins, 14 draws, and seven losses in 35 matches.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo publicly defended Mokwena. He slammed the abuse Mokwena faced from fans and questioned how South African coaches are treated abroad. Khumalo revealed that Mokwena went eight months without pay and had to provide his original training equipment.

The 38-year-old tactician has not yet confirmed his next move. However, analysts believe he still has a bright future. His departure has sparked fresh debate around the treatment and support of local coaches working outside South Africa.

Source: Briefly News