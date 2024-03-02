Bernard Parker discussed the superiority between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The TS Galaxy player avoided comparing the clubs, saying they were equal across the bat

Fans weighed in on Parker's video, with Chiefs fans claiming that their team was superior

Bernard Parker was asked which team was superior, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates. Images: bernard_parker_25

Bernard Parker entered the age-old debate of which team was better between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. The TS Galaxy star player was on the fence about his pick, staying neutral without picking favourites.

Bernard Parker discusses Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Seasoned soccer player, Bernard Parker was asked about which club was bigger between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The age-old debate between the Soweto giants has divided not only social media, but family members as well - it's that intense.

Still recovering from his ankle injury, the TS Galaxy player shared a video of his discussion with Mahlatse Mphahlele for Boyle Sports about which team was powerful between Chief and Pirates:

"They're both equally big. We know that Pirates are older than Chiefs, although Chiefs have won more silverware than Pirates and in the history of South African football. They're equally big."

Mzansi weighs in on Bernard Parker's video

Netizens aren't happy with Bernard Parker's answer, and many called him out for not being honest in his response about Chiefs and Pirates:

_mthusi said:

"Haha, Bernard is trying to sit on the fence. Chiefs are bigger, man, lol!"

zibbiesun wrote:

"Chiefs."

thomassweswe81 argued:

"Chiefs have a larger following and have archived more and are bigger."

disco_inferno2 called Bernard out:

"Bernard, speak the truth and don't hide. Chiefs are massive in South Africa."

bafana_parker_mathosana responded:

"Kaizer Chiefs!"

