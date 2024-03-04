Mama Joy's trip to France reportedly set taxpayers back by millions

The sports fanatic had gone to watch the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup ahead of their win

Mzansi's reactions to the revelation were mixed, with some defending Mama Joy while others called the government out

The reported cost for Mama Joy's French trip for the Rugby World Cup was revealed. Images: mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy's trip to France reportedly cost a pretty penny, and Mzansi was stunned by the figure. The beloved superfan's trip to watch the Rugby World Cup was scrutinised by netizens who felt the government misused taxpayers' money.

How much was spent on Mama Joy's trip to France?

Famous sports supporter, Mama Joy Chauke is making headlines again over the money she reportedly receives from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

You'll remember that in 2023, netizens claimed that the department funded Mama Joy's luxurious trips overseas, more so her trip to France for the Rugby World Cup. The department had to defend her, saying they were not in cahoots with taxpayers' hard-earned money.

Now, according to Twitter (X) user RenaldoGouws, it's revealed that Mama Joy and fellow superman Langabotha Msila, were reportedly spoiled with a trip worth just over R1.3M, excluding food and leisure:

International flights - R64 273

International accommodation - R1 255 780

Total = R1 320 053

Mzansi weighs in on Mama Joy's French trip

Netizens are indifferent to the reports about Mama Joy's trip to France. In fact, her stans were up in arms to defend her, saying she needed to represent the country:

MdladlaSiya posted:

"Money well spent."

KaNkanyezi defended Mama Joy:

"Mind your own business and leave her alone, please!"

Thulaganyo_G wrote:

"As taxpayers, we can confirm that Mama Joy represented the country very well, and that was money well spent."

GM_Mtilenic said:

"Her support to the team gave us more than that; she deserves more."

Meanwhile, other netizens were furious and stunned by the revelations:

ThabangArt1 said:

"They would never fund small businesses."

truthpunks claimed:

"SARS wouldn’t even let you deduct that much as business expenses."

Sauls880 wrote:

"The sad part is that they see nothing wrong with this."

DecideDied was stunned:

"How the hell was this approved?"

Mama Joy receives influencer award

In a related update, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mama Joy's win at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards.

The sports fanatic was awarded a prize as the Personality of the Year, to which she gave an emotional thank you speech.

