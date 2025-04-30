José Riveiro is unbeaten in his last three league Soweto Derbies, making him one of the most successful Orlando Pirates coaches in recent derby history

Under Riveiro, Pirates have developed a clear tactical identity, conceding only four goals in five Derby matches and keeping two clean sheets

While Kaizer Chiefs continue to battle internal uncertainty, Pirates appear focused and united—giving them the mental and tactical edge heading into the clash

As José Riveiro prepares for what will be his final Betway Premiership Soweto Derby, the numbers speak volumes about his dominance in the fixture. Under his leadership, Orlando Pirates have recorded three straight derby victories and have only conceded more than one goal once in five league clashes against Kaizer Chiefs.

As José Riveiro prepares for his final Betway Premiership Soweto Derby, his impressive derby record speaks for itself. Image: Phill Magakoe

Football pundit and SuperSport analyst Thabiso Mbele shared his insights with Briefly News, saying:

“When you look at Riveiro’s derby record, it’s not just about winning — it’s about consistency, structure and mental edge. He’s used three different goalkeepers and still maintained balance at the back. That says something about his tactical flexibility and trust in his system.”

The tactical trends under Riveiro

Riveiro’s men have kept two clean sheets and only conceded four goals in five matches against Chiefs — three of which came in the second half.Pirates, on the other hand, have scored five goals, with Monnapule Saleng emerging as the top scorer under Riveiro with two, while Evidence Makgopa, Thabiso Lebitso and Patrick Maswanganyi each have one. Veteran midfielder Deon Hotto is the only Buccaneer to have featured in all five of Riveiro’s derbies, a testament to the core of experience the coach has relied on in big matches.

A legacy in the making

Mbele added:

“This is not just another derby for Riveiro — it’s a chance to leave a lasting legacy. If he wins on Saturday, it will be four consecutive league derby victories. That’s history in the making, and with Pirates still in the title race, the motivation couldn’t be higher.”

Pirates have only conceded more than one goal once in their last five league derbies under Riveiro’s leadership. Image: Orlando Pirates

Riveiro is set to leave Orlando Pirates at the end of the season after receiving a lucrative offer from Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who recently parted ways with Marcel Koller. The Spaniard, who has won five trophies with the Buccaneers, is reportedly the top candidate to take over in Cairo. His departure raises questions about a successor, with Moeneeb Josephs expressing doubt over Rulani Mokwena’s potential return to the Soweto club.

5 Players to watch this weekend in the Betway Premiership clash

Briefly News previously reported that the upcoming Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership will be a crucial showdown not only for bragging rights but also for key individual performances. While Orlando Pirates head coach José Riveiro aims to extend his unbeaten derby run, attention also turns to five standout players expected to influence the clash.

Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma faces pressure to redeem himself, while Pirates’ veteran Deon Hotto and dynamic midfielder Thalenthe Mbatha bring experience and engine-room dominance. Rising star Relebohile Mofokeng could be the game-changer, and Chiefs’ creative spark Mduduzi Shabalala will carry the hopes of Amakhosi’s attack.

