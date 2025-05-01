MultiChoice has distanced itself from MacG's controversial comments about Minnie Dlamini, clarifying that the episode has not aired on their platforms

MacG's derogatory remarks, suggesting Minnie Dlamini had body odour as a reason for her breakup, sparked outrage on social media and were condemned by Minnie’s ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa

Moja Love also criticised MacG for his persistent use of offensive language, emphasising that such behaviour undermines gender respect in the media

South Africa's broadcasting giant, MultiChoice, has distanced itself from MacG's controversial statement about Minnie Dlamini. The broadcaster's statement comes after their recent collaboration with MacG and other popular content creators.

MultiChoice has broken its silence over MacG's remarks about Minnie Dlamini. Image: @macgunleashed, @minniedlamini and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Source: UGC

MultiChoice reacts to MacG's comments about Minnie

Podcast & Chill host MacG found himself in a social media storm after making shocking remarks about media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini. The controversial podcaster set the streets on fire when he shared thoughts about Minnie and Dr Brian Monaisa's unexpected breakup.

Speaking to his co-host Sol Phenduka on the explosive episode, MacG suggested that maybe Minnie failed to keep a man because she had body odour. The statement angered social media users who called out the podcaster. Minnie's ex-boyfriend, Dr Monaisa, also issued a statement addressing the statement.

According to Sunday World, MultiChoice broke its silence in a statement shared with the publication. The article noted that the broadcaster distanced itself from the matter and that the episode in question has not been aired on its platforms, including Channel O and Mzansi Magic. The statement read:

"MultiChoice is committed to upholding the standards of broadcasting in South Africa. All MultiChoice-owned or commissioned content that is scheduled to broadcast on our platforms, and all content that has aired, undergoes an internal review process. This is done to ensure clearance by our editorial standards. Also, compliance with the regulations set by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA). The episode in question has not been aired on our platforms."

Moja Love slams MacG's derogatory remarks

MultiChoice is not the only South African broadcaster that reacted to MacG's derogatory remarks about Minnie Dlamini. Moja Love also issued a statement addressing the podcaster's statement. The post read:

"MacG's persistent use of derogatory language towards women, reducing them to vulgar slurs and objectifying their bodies, is not just offensive; it is a damaging reinforcement of gender-based disrespect.

"Such behaviour has no place in society and media specifically, where voices should uplift, not degrade. Respect isn't a privilege, but a right."

MultiChoice has distanced itself from MacG's statement about Minnie Dlamini. Image: @minniedlamini and @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka secures top gig amid Minnie Dlamini drama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Minnie Dlamini controversy hasn’t put a dent in Sol Phenduka’s pockets.

The Podcast and Chill co-host is still booked and busy despite being dragged alongside MacG for nasty comments made against Minnie Dlamini on an episode of the show. Amid calls for him to be cancelled, Sol Phenduka was announced by Kaizer Chiefs on its X account as the headliner of the Soweto Derby 2025 Pre-Match Entertainment on Saturday, 3 May.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News