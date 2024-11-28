For an opportunity to share a table with MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, guests must be willing to part with R2 million

The party hosts an anniversary rally and gala dinner on 15 and 16 December to commemorate its one-year formation

Many in the online community were put off by the stiff pricing, notably referring to the party as a thieves' guild

Jacob Zuma and the MK Party are set to host a gala dinner. A seat at Zuma's platinum gala dinner table will set back guests R2 million. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

DURBAN — It's time to get your big cheques ready as the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party prepares to host guests at its one-year anniversary gala dinner.

The organisation revealed that it is organising two upcoming commemorative events, and the prices across various table packages set tongues wagging.

R2m tag for seat at Zuma's table

In a statement on its X page, the party said a hospitality package will be available for an anniversary rally at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium and a gala dinner at Olive Convention Centre on 15 and 16 December, respectively.

Notably, a seat alongside party president Jacob Zuma will cost a solid R2 million. The MK Party said purchasers of gala dinner tables will receive complimentary tickets for the mass public celebration suites.

The MK said the anniversary celebrations aimed to mark a significant milestone in the party's unity, growth, and leadership journey.

"The events aim [to] celebrate our achievements [and] raise funds to support the future of our organisation," read the statement.

"We encourage our stakeholders to take part in this historic milestone and contribute to the growth of the party."

A one-suite gala dinner ticket will cost R25,000, with a seat at the table — solid to golden spear — accommodating between five and 25 people, ranging from R200,000 to R1,5 million.

Zuma will host the multi-million rand 30-suite ticket purchaser at the platinum spear table.

For the rally, individual access tickets are on sale for R5,000, while the 30-seater corporate hospitality suite will cost R150,000.

The party's top names, including secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, deputy president Dr John Hlophe, Dali Mpofu, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, will be seated in various arrangements.

Onlookers do double-take

The event's exorbitant cost drew the online community's attention, and many were critical of where those able to attend obtained their funds.

Many others likened the party's members to criminals. Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@BantuEconomy wrote:

"Where do people get so much money to spend with politicians? For what?"

@Charlesmkhabel3 said:

"Den of thieves. Your gathering is just a crime scene, nje."

@AFRICAHONEYBEAR added:

"There won't be such hospitality. You know that you are [a] group of criminals."

@privacy109 noted:

"Pay so much money just to sit next to thugs."

