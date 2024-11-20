The MK Party has resolved to win a few municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal during the upcoming 2025 local government elections

The party held a media briefing in Durban to give updates on his first-anniversary celebration to be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu said that the party can confidently clinch municipalities in the province

The MK Party's SG Floyd Shivambu spoke on the party's readiness for the 2026 LGE. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The MK Party is confident it will emerge with a few critical municipalities in the KwaZulu-Natal province during the 2026 local government elections.

MK Party holds press briefing

The party held a press briefing in Durban on 20 November 2024 to provide an update on its upcoming first anniversary celebrations, which will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in December. The party was launched on 16 December 2023 in Orlando, Soweto.

MK Party ready for 2026 LGE

The party's secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, said that the party does not have a stronghold in the Mthonjaneni Local Municipality in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality, the Big 5 Hlabisa Municipality in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality, or the Ulundi Local Municipality in the Zululand District Municipality. He noted that the party would strive to perform well, where it garnered significant support during the 2024 general elections.

MKP's performance in 2024 general elections

During the elections, the MK Party caused a massive upset in the KwaZulu-Natal province, receiving overwhelming support. After receiving a third of the total votes, it was declared the official opposition.

Since then, it has grown to include heavy political hitters, including Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Mzwanele Manyi from the Economic Freedom Fighters, as well as former public protector Busi Mkhwebane.

