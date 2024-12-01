The Secretary-General of the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu, said that the MK Party wants to bring transformation to the country

He added that the party will persuade a majority of the country and progressive forces to align with the MK Party

Some South Africans were not convinced by the rhetoric and pointed out how many do not like the MK Party

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Floyd Shivambu called on the country to unite under the MK Party. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The MK Party's newly appointed Secretary-General, Floyd Shivambu, has called on most of the country to join the party.

MK Party to unite the country: Shivambu

Speaking at the parry's mini rally in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni on 30 November, he said the party is focused on uniting most of South Africa and all progressive forces under the MK Party banner. He asserted that the MK Party is the proper vehicle through which transformation may be achieved.

He called on smaller South African parties to associate with the MK Party and not exist as smaller parties because he doubted they would win electoral power in the country. The MK Party joined the Progressive Caucus in July after the 2024 general elections, where they were the third most voted-for party.

South Africans disagree

Netizens commenting on Facebook did not agree with Shivambu's statements.

Aubrey Mantwana said:

"His Zuma failed to transform this country while he had two terms as a sitting president of the country."

Kamohelo Vho Calvin said:

"Zuma had two terms as the president and didn't change anything. Only a fool would fall for this."

Tshepo Malepe said:

"Gedleyhlekisa has failed to transform Mzansi with a two-thirds majority of the ruling party. We never had service delivery for his whole term and a little after."

Lusakhanya Nunens said:

"I like how all the crooks in SA just decided to join the same MK Party."

Noks Hlokz said:

"In his sweet dreams."

MK Party celebrates its first anniversary

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party celebrated its one-year anniversary.

The party celebrated Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni. It is preparing for its official first anniversary on 16 December.

Source: Briefly News