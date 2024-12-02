South Africans were left speechless after the MK Party's deputy president, John Hlophe, and party members seemingly ambushed an EFF supporter

A video of the incident went viral, and it shows Hlophe and the members compelling the supporter to remove his EFF T-shirt and don an MKP T-shirt

The incident took aback South Africans, and many felt that the man was forced to wear the T-shirt

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

John Hlophe and MK Party members ambushed an EFF suporter. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party deputy president and some party members were called out for seemingly forcing an Economic Freedom Fighters supporter to remove his EFF T-shirt and wear an MK Party shirt.

John Hlophe and MKP members go viral

A video @MDNnewss posted on X shows Hlophe standing with other party members. It's not clear where the video was taken. They are surrounding the EFF supporter who engages in conversation with him. They ask him if he knows the MK Party. He replies that he's heard of it but noted its absence where he lives. The members asked him if he wanted to join the MK Party, but he did not answer.

Hlophe, holding the MK Party T-shirt, instructs the man to take the EFF T-shirt off. The other members chime in and try to convince him to take the EFF T-shirt off. The man seems hesitant to take it off. Several of the members surround him. They chant "khumula" (meaning "take it off") repetitively while shielding him from female MK Party members. Finally, he emerges from the half-circles wearing an MK Party T-shirt, much to the joy of MK Party members.

View the video here:

Netizens in disbelief

South Africans were stunned by the actions of Dr John Hlophe, the party's deputy president and National High Command member.

Kamo Buccaneer said:

"They don't rate the EFF, yoh!"

Floyd Mabasa said:

"And you expect the CIC to be quiet when his people are abused? The war has been declared by the MKP."

Kan-I de SeaRobber asked:

"So, is this how they convince members to join?"

Matsatsi'Kgoshiya said:

"I question the ethics."

MatterOfFact said:

"Julius is correct. This is war."

John Hlophe resigns from the JSC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Services Commission.

His resignation came during a court battle between the K Party and the Democratic Alliance, which contested that an impeached judge cannot serve on the JSC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News