Judiciary monitoring organisation Judges Matter remarked that the resignation of MK Party MP and parliament leader John Hlophe from the Judiciary Services Commission was shocking

This was because the MK Party fought vehemently against calls for him to be removed due to him being an impeached former judge

South Africans roasted the MK Party and its leader, Jacob Zuma, some accusing him of fielding morally questionable individuals in the party

Judges Matter was surprised that Hlophe resigned from the JSC. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—According to Judges Matter, the resignation of MK Party's Parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, from the Judiciary Services Commission was a surprise.

Judges Matter stunned by Hlophe's resignation

According to SABC News, the organisation's Advocacy Officer, Mbekezeli Benjamin, said they were surprised when John Hlophe resigned from the JSC days after the Western Cape passed an interdict preventing him from participating in JSC interviews to fill posts in the country. Hlophe was elected to serve on the JSC shortly after his swearing-in.

Benjamin said the MK Party had vehemently fought his removal in the Western Cape High Court for the past few weeks and filed arguments against the Democratic Alliance, which launched the application. Hlophe's resignation from the JSC came just before the DA and Corruption Watch's application was heard in November.

Mzansi roasts MKP, Zuma

South Africans on Facebook had much to say about Hlophe and his leader, Jacob Zuma.

Nkululeko Leko Ngcanga said:

"It's surprising that he resigned. Perhaps he saw that his madala comrade was using him as one of the weapons to settle old scores."

Tiyani Zulu said:

"Politics needs strong hearts. Jacob Zuma is playing gamers with people's lives."

Andre Marais said:

"The MK leadership is dodgy and dangerous. At least they are all in one place."

Thengile Kwesi said:

"Misled by Jacob Zuma and Dali Mpofu."

I.A Mudau said:

"Since they became the official opposition, I haven't seen them address any of the serious issues currently affecting South Africans."

Hlophe slams the case against him

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Hlophe called the case the Democratic Alliance brought against him a hypocritical crusade.

He spoke after the DA applied to prevent him from serving on the JSC. Some South Africans supported him.

