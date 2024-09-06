MK Party deputy president Dr John Hlophe has slammed the court case the Democratic Alliance lodged against him

The DA filed an application to prevent Hlophe, who was impeached last year, from serving on the Judicial Service Commission

He called the court case a crusade against him, and South Africans supported him, blasting the DA for taking him to court

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party's deputy president, Dr John Hlophe, has called out the Democratic Alliance for taking him to court after he was elected to the Judicial Services Commission.

John Hlophe slams DA's case

According to SABC News, the DA launched a court case against him after he was selected to serve on the JSC on behalf of the MK Party. The Democratic Alliance wanted his appointment to be set aside.

Hlophe called the case a crusade against him. Hlophe was impeached last year after he was found guilty of misconduct. He was accused of trying to influence judges to vote in favour of Jacob Zuma. The MK Party's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, argued that the case should be dismissed.

South Africans slam DA

Netixerns on Facebook were on Hlophe's side.

Thulani Petros Dlamini said:

"Zille's intentions are continuously proving her as a great manipulator, destructor of democratic gains and any progressive political rivals in support of a status quo."

Nkosinathi Mbatha said:

"There is no wrongdoing by Parliament to elect Hlophe to serve in the Judicial Services Commission."

Honourable Vusi Simelane asked:

"So Hlophe briefed Dali as his senior on how he should litigate his case?"

Some were not on his side

Johnnie Johnstone said:

"John Hlophe was removed as a judge because of gross misconduct and unethical behaviour. He is a disgrace to the justice system."

Ngwanapudi Motlhabane asked:

"Is he not the same man who influenced the judiciary to vote in favour of not pressing charges against Jacob Zuma?"

John Hlophe sworn in as MP

