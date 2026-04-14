An Angolan woman highlighted perceptions of Shoprite as a 'fancy' supermarket in Angola compared to South Africa

Comparisons drawn between Shoprite and other retailers showed differing market strategies across countries

Social media users shared contrasting opinions about Shoprite's desirability in Angola and South Africa

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An Angolan woman shared how some people in Angola define Shoprite. Images: @jessvieira03 / TikTok, @shopritesa / Instagram

Source: UGC

Jéssica Vieira, an Angolan woman living in Cape Town, shared that some people back in her home country deem Shoprite as a 'fancy' supermarket retail, unlike South Africans. Internet users drew comparisons between other retailers that some may consider posh and others not.

The young woman took to her TikTok account on 24 January 2026 to share a clip of Shoprite in Angola. The store appeared massive from the outside and was located opposite a packed parking lot.

Jéssica captioned her post:

"Everything is about perspective."

Take a look at the TikTok post below:

In South Africa, Shoprite often caters to low-income members of society, offering prices and deals more affordable than other retail giants, such as Woolworths, Pick n Pay, and Checkers. Hence, South Africans may be surprised to find out that Shoprite is more desirable in Angola.

Social media users weigh in

Internet users gathered in the comment section to state their opinions and queries about the store and others.

The online crowd expressed their thoughts. Image: Kindel Media / Pexels

Source: UGC

@nomsadlamini09 told the online community:

"Some South Africans think H&M is fancy, while it's like Ackermans in other countries. This is not weird."

@yayametcalfe shared with a laugh:

"I worked in Lagos for three months. Millionaires, politicians, and high-earning Nigerians were shopping at Shoprite. They had school excursions at Shoprite. I was shocked and confused all at once."

@mimosasaregood added under the post:

"For the guys making fun of it, have you thought and considered that maybe they deploy a different strategy and standards in a different market? Companies do that all the time, so many foreign brands, even in South Africa, are doing the same in different markets."

@skczed pointed out:

"You can laugh, but at the end of the day, we all know who makes all the money from these operations."

@lildimilagil said to Jéssica:

"As an Angolan, I don’t know what reality you’re in, but here Shoprite is basic."

@kailani.fonseca, who had a similar opinion as the TikTok user above, commented:

"Shoprite is not considered fancy in Angola. It is just a basic supermarket."

3 other stories about Shoprite

In another article, Briefly News reported that Soprite's Usave brand launched R1 biscuits, a game-changer for affordable shopping. The CEO believed that the price point was unique to South Africa.

reported that Soprite's Usave brand launched R1 biscuits, a game-changer for affordable shopping. The CEO believed that the price point was unique to South Africa. Two sisters from a town in KwaZulu-Natal took on a Shoprite trolley dash and walked away with one of the biggest hauls South Africans had ever seen online. Their trolley covered months of groceries in one perfectly executed shopping sprint.

A content creator shared a powerful post condemning online critics who mocked a Shoprite employee's natural hair, which she tied in a bun. The post sparked a debate on discrimination and unity.

Source: Briefly News