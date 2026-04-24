Bellarmine Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, appeared in court for their ongoing attempted murder case

The investigating officer provided more details about the victim, Sipho Mahlangu, and how much he was allegedly paid by the pair

South Africans expressed mixed reactions on social media regarding the amount received by Mahlangu and the ongoing case

The victim in the Bellarmine Mugabe attempted murder case told police that he was paid to keep quiet. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Sipho Mahlangu was paid R250,000 and promised more in exchange for remaining silent about a shooting at Bellarmine Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg.

The 23-year-old Mahlangu was shot twice in the back at the residence on Thursday, 19 February 2026. Bellarmine, the son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, and his cousin, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, were arrested on the same day. They have since pleaded guilty to several charges and await sentencing.

Mahlangu was paid to remain silent

While the pair were arrested on the same day of the shooting, the firearm used to commit the offence was never found, and little was known about the victim. During the latest court appearance of the cousins on 24 April 2026, Mahlangu was present, and more information was provided about the shooting.

Investigating officer Colonel CP Raj told the court that Mahlangu confirmed that he was paid on the day of the shooting.

"He was paid a sum of R250,000, and on the same day, a further R150,000 would be paid to him in cash," Colonel Raj said.

Mahlangu allegedly did not receive the rest of the money as promised. Colonel Raj also confirmed that the firearm remains missing, as the pair refuse to cooperate with police regarding its whereabouts.

When is sentencing?

During their last appearance in court on 17 April, the lawyer for the pair argued for mitigating factors for sentences, asking for suspended sentences for both, along with a monetary fine, and compensation to the victim.

He appealed after Bellarmine pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm (in a separate matter) and contravening the country's immigration laws. His cousin pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Mahlangu, defeating ends of justice, illegal immigration, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

In light of the pair refusing to cooperate with police regarding the firearm, Colonel Raj urged the court to impose a harsh sentence. The case has been postponed to 29 April 2026 for sentencing.

Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. Image: @vdmempire

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to the news

Social media users weighed in on the news of the bribe, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Mpho Meso suggested:

“The victim must join these two in the dock and have the money seized.”

Nkosazana Radebe urged:

“The firearm was driven out of the property. Don’t release or sentence them until they bring back the firearm. Keep postponing the case. They think they are smarter than South African law. The compensator must also be brought to court for bribing the victim.”

Lindy Lewis said:

“The state should be prosecuting it as if it's a serious violent crime. And what about what he's doing in our country? Was the gun legal?”

Izzy Mathume asked:

“Why didn't he shoot me mara. I would just ask for a lousy million and to withdraw the case.”

Lindokuhle Dicon Masikane questioned:

“That 400k was coming from who?”

Daniel Mthabela said:

“I would have taken the money and dropped the case.”

Other stories about Mugabe's arrest

Briefly News reported that there have been several updates since Mugabe's arrest at his Hyde Park home.

Source: Briefly News