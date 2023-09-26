A confident Durban woman has responded to critics in a TikTok video defending her choice of a beautiful R7,000 boho braids hairdo

In the video, the salon owner confidently expressed and showed viewers why the hair cost so much

Many viewers were not convinced about the steep price and asked why the type of hair cost so much

A Durban woman who owns a salon shared in a video the reasons why the hair costs so much. Images: @thobilejele

Source: TikTok

A Durban salon owner recently took to social media to address the cost of hair treatments, specifically her R7,000 boho braids.

Durban woman tackles critics

In a video shared online, TikTok user @thobilejele explained the factors contributing to such a hairstyle's price tag. She highlighted the quality of the hair extensions used, emphasizing that they are of superior quality. Additionally, she pointed out the meticulous and time-consuming process of creating the intricate boho braid style, which requires skill and expertise.

The woman's video aimed to shed light on the salon industry and the often-overlooked aspects that go into pricing hair treatments. She stressed that professionals in the industry invest in top-quality products and spend significant time perfecting their craft to ensure clients receive the best possible results.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's take on the R7K hairdo

The video sparked discussions about the value of services in the beauty and grooming industry. It also prompted viewers to debate over the hefty price tag.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Phumelela Hlophe asked:

"Iyona high quality hair nikhuluma ngayo ke??"

@Mapresh joked:

"7k for amasingili."

@Makole laughed:

"Salary yonke vele."

@Nady_Boity said:

"7k as in R7000 for light braids, ngapha ngikhaliswa ama braids wa R800."

@Bulelwa_F commented:

"No amount of explaining can justify that price. R7000??? Haibo"

@Liwe joked:

"The Hawks must just start with your client list sisi."

