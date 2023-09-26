A woman from Mzansi has uncovered an affordable hair styling secret that's perfect for those with 4C hair

The TikTok video reveals a volumising hot-air brush available at Clicks, making it accessible to many South Africans looking for a budget-friendly hair tool

Netizens wanted more information on the styling brush as it's challenging to find the right products that can actually work

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman is plugging South Africa in a video with a volumising hot air brush available at Clicks. Images: @busiet123

Source: TikTok

A woman has discovered an affordable hairstyling tool under R330 and couldn't wait to share her experience with Mzansi.

Woman finds hot air brush

TikTok user @busiet123 shared the plug on her page and showed her followers how to use the brush. The hot airbrush is available at Clicks, with the promotion of the product expected to end in October.

This hot airbrush has gained attention, especially among women with 4C hair. The video has over 640K views and thousands of likes as ladies throughout South Africa wanted to know whether this product could work. The young hun also shared her personal experience, highlighting its ease of use and effectiveness in achieving the desired hairstyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

4C ladies want answers

The content creator who discovered this product was excited to find a tool that catered specifically to her hair type. In her post, she praised Clicks for making this hairstyling tool accessible and affordable for South African women.

The post quickly gained traction in Mzansi, with many women interested in trying out the product. While others complained it breaks quickly:

@ashxxo2 asked:

"Eish if only it was fiftyranta."

@Anna30ish commented:

"It overheats then you have to wait a while before it works again. Mine hasn't been used in months."

@user562023605 shared:

"Used mine for about 2 months and then it started overheating and wouldn't turn on."

@Anzel Swanepoel complained:

"Used mine for about a year then it burned out."

@Mpho Marokoane said:

"I bought it and let me tell you… I think it works better on wig’s because that thing hurts my hair."

@sometimesijustwannascream commented:

"I use this one on my 4C hair. 10/10 would recommend."

SA woman With healthy 4C afro shares tips

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who gave social media a close look at her huge afro and shared tips for keeping hair soft and healthy.

The stunner's 4C coils were the envy of thousands of women who wished for natural hair just like hers.

Netizens on TikTok thanked the lady for sharing the useful video and promised to implement the steps in their haircare routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News