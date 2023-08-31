Growing 4c hair is always interesting for many netizens, as the coily hair type requires extra love and attention. A South African woman with long 4c hair went viral on the internet after showing people how much her strands could stretch. The stunner proved that learning key principles about retaining length for 4c hair makes long, coily hair something anyone can achieve.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

TikTok creators who have long 4c hair usually get millions of views. Many women with stunning coils become hits on the socials, and a South African woman with long hair is open about her hair regimen.

Growing 4c hair can be tricky, but a South African woman showed people her methods work in videos as she grew her coils past waist length. Image: @ziwohadebe

Source: TikTok

Coily and kinky textures require more TLC when compared to the effort needed for looser textures. Length retention or fighting breakage makes the difference between long and short 4c hair, and there are various ways to guarantee it.

1. Understand how 4c hair grows

One of the main features of 4c hair is its ability to shrink. IntrinsiCurly Me reported that curly hair needs a 30% increase in length before it is noticeable. Coily textures, on the other hand, can have a 75% increase in growth before any change is visible.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When the hair is in its growing phase, it is called the anagen phase. It is a stage that lasts between three to seven years. InstriuCurly Me reports that 90% of hair on anyone's head is in an anagen phase.

Lengthen hair's growth phase

The key is to lengthen your hair's anaphase stage. Nutrients such as Vitamin D, C and iron, especially for women, can assist hair growth, but stress can shorten the growth phase and cause a longer shedding phase (exogen phase).

2. 4c hair never stops growing

One key thing to remember is that hair never stops growing. The only reason why some people's hair appears to stay at the same length is because it keeps breaking at the ends. This explains why people with dreadlocks can grow long hair easily since their hair is in a permanent protective style.

TikTok creator Ziwo Hadebe posted a video debunking misconceptions that South Africans cannot grow extremely long hair. She has 4c hair past her waist, and she explained that retaining length is all about protecting the hair so that nothing breaks.

Watch the video below:

Stop combing your natural hair

To make sure the hair grows as long as possible, you must do everything in your power to override any breakage.

According to Hairtural, a salon based in Sandton, Johannesburg, finger detangling decreases breakage because you can feel the knots and tangles. This is opposed to a comb that would rip the hair and cause damage.

Fun fact: the sound a comb makes on 4c hair is the strands breaking.

Be careful when unbraiding protective styles

Protective styles such as braids, cornrows or anything that tucks your ends are usually known as protective styles, but they can compromise the health of your hair if removed incorrectly.

The aim is to undo the hair without any breakage. One big tip is to undo the hair on damp strands, according to Hairtural.

Finally and most importantly, take your time and be gentle not to break anything on the ends while unbraiding.

Protect 4c hair from external damage

You must also prevent friction with other fabrics. Use satin or silk to ensure your hair is always gently shielded from rough fabrics. It also helps to avoid any hair products from absorbing into a cotton pillowcase. Wear a swimming cap to avoid harsh chemicals which can strip the hair. Pay attention to elements your hair is exposed to most often and take precautions against any potential damage.

3. Which protective style is the best?

Any hairstyle that applies too much tension on the scalp is not protective. The less manipulation and the more ends are protected, the better.

A TikTok trend shows that many have grown their hair using mini twists and other loose braids. A style should never be painful, including cornrows for wigs. Long-term tension can cause alopecia or a thinning hairline.

Ziwo Hadebe explained that her preferred style is mini twists. She keeps them for 6 to 8 weeks, unbraids and repeats.

Watch the video below:

4. 4c hair loves water

Many with manes of 4C hair constantly reiterate the importance of water or moisture to coily strands. Whether you drink or spray it, your hair will thank you as it soaks up the water.

Watch the video below:

However, do not always keep your hair damp, learn the difference between dehydrated hair and hair that is simply dry, as in free of water. 4c hair should not feel rough but rather woolly and soft when dry.

5. 4c hair grows with consistency

Protecting one's hair ends means keeping a simple, consistent routine. Keep it simple with an oil that will penetrate your hair shaft, such as jojoba, almond oil, and avocado oil. Pair it with a cream and water or a water-based leave-in conditioner.

Also, try to avoid trendy products, choose what works for you and stick to it. Consider this by Hairtural, your hair only needs water, oils, proteins and protection. Keep things as simple as possible to ensure your efforts yield the desired results.

Should you put oils or butters on 4c natural hair?

If you are low maintenance, there is the option to avoid oils or butter. You must embrace your natural texture for the no oils or butter movement. The idea is to wash once or twice a week and moisturise the hair without any other oils.

According to Refinery29, you must find a good quality shampoo, most will already have oils. Find one that is clarifying, and the first five ingredients aren't oils. This option is also for those looking to embrace their shrinkage and keep their length a surprise.

Whether or not you use oil is all personal preference and how your hair reacts.

6. Woman handles 4c hair with kindness

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who isn't known for her hair length in its blown-out state. The lady was showing her blow-dry routine. In a new video, she told people exactly what she does.

This delicate hair type needs patience and a tender touch. Fatima Farouk has gone viral multiple times for having long 4c hair, and she cares for her mane tenderly.

She explained in a recent video that coily hair is the most fragile. Since it bends, it has a lot of weak spots.

Length is all about how the hair ends are treated with every touch. If the hair is handled roughly out of frustration, it will only lead to more breakage and less growth. Be mindful and intentional.

"Am I missing something?": Stylist straightens 4c hair and fails to impress SA

Briefly News previously reported that one woman decided to do a hair transformation. The lady had kinky coily hair, which she wanted straightened.

Online users were fascinated by the video as it got more than 19 000 likes. Many also gave their honest opinions about the final product.

A hairstylist @thekurtexperience posted the process of transforming coily hair into straight. The video explains that this woman received a keratin treatment and clip-ins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News