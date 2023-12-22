A woman on TikTok showed people how she makes her coffee in a fancy way using a coffee machine

The lady impressed people after showing off her favourite kitchen appliance, a Gaggenau, fully automatic coffee machine

Online users were raving about how expensive the coffee-making machine looked with tn of jokes

A lady showed people that she has a Gaggenau coffee machine that brews coffee perfectly. The video of the appliance at work impressed many people.

A TikTok video shows a woman whose Gaggenau coffee machine looks aesthetic. Image: @tshirekat

Source: TikTok

The video on TikTok received more than 15 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who could not get over the coffee station.

Woman displays Gaggenau coffee machine

A woman on TikTok @tshirekat showed viewers that she always has a perfect cup of coffee. Her machine made the coffee in the most aesthetic way possible as it let out steam. The appliance costs R53 000 to R100 000, depending on the model.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

South African viewers were blown away

Online users on TikTok agreed that the coffee machine looked very fancy. People could not stop raving, and some expressed envy.

Mrs - Pru commented:

"Esira eng? Nna it's the first time seeing this."

Kegomoditswe said:

"Ke founela di Hawks or you buy one for me."

LungzaG wondered:

"God ,who did I offend ?"

Shadi joked:

"I thought it was a fridge my mind is also poor."

Olivia Shaanika was envious:

"God I beg, I don't wanna be a mechanic, I wanna be a baller."

Kgarebe Ya motswana added:

"O rich rich rich."

Man shows off fridge

A man was pleased with the refrigerator that he had. The man showed people why it was worth the money.

Lady buys whole coffee beans, SA amused by brewing attempt

Briefly News reported that a woman made a video after buying whole Jacobs Coffee beans. The lady made many laugh after trying to drink the coffee.

The video of the woman's coffee bean brewing video got thousands of likes. Online users cracked jokes about the woman.

A woman @warona2017 hilariously mistook whole coffee beans for instant coffee: South Africans react. In a comical incident, the woman tried to use whole coffee beans from Jacobs Coffee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News