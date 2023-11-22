A woman bought Jacobs Coffee beans and made a TikTok video of herself trying to get her caffeine fix

The lady made the Jacobs Coffee purchase and filmed a hilarious vlog figuring out how coffee beans work

Online users thought it was hilarious to see her struggle with the whole Jacob's Coffee beans, and many shared their coffee-brewing advice

A woman made a video after buying whole Jacobs Coffee beans. The lady made many laugh after trying to drink the coffee.

Woman unknowingly bought Jacobs Coffee beans, and people were in tears, and she tried to use it. Image: @warona2017

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's coffee bean brewing video got thousands of likes. Online users cracked jokes about the woman.

Lady tries to brew whole coffee beans

A woman @warona2017 hilariously mistook whole coffee beans for instant coffee: South Africans react. In a comical incident, the woman tried to use whole coffee beans from Jacobs Coffee.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a video, she attempts to make a drink by soaking the beans in milk with a tea bag, hoping for the best.

Watch the amusing clip:

SA pokes fun at Jacobs coffee mishap

Social media was abuzz with jokes, and many commented about how the woman misunderstood the use of whole coffee beans. Some TikTok users shared their tips on the proper way to grind coffee beans, adding a humorous touch to the situation.

Mpumi Madliwa said:

"It’s for coffee machines, Dali these are coffee beans, but I think you can blend them."

Just Ursh wrote:

"They are for chewing if you're running late and can't make coffee."

usisipolena added:

"Haibo not the coffee beans swimming in milk."

Mel_Mabala laughed:

"I didn't expect you to put the coffee beans in milk."

PubblesOre_20

"Those are coffee beans...you need a coffee machine for them."

Woman attempts to drink flaming shooter

In another story, a woman attempted to participate in a trend by trying a flaming drink. The video captures her reaction after taking a sip of the drink on fire.

Shopper's boot apostrophe: Woman accidentally opens wrong car

Briefly News had previously reported that a woman's innocent mix-up in a parking lot has become a viral sensation, making people laugh on TikTok.

The video uploaded by @breghitta showed how a woman mistakenly opened the boot of the wrong car, blissfully unaware of her blunder. The genuine surprise on her face and the realisation of her mistake spread laughter across TikTok.

As the video gains momentum, comments overflow with amused reactions, turning this lighthearted mishap into a shared moment of joy. The unexpected situation resonates with viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News