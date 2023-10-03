A beautiful woman was frustrated after she tried to make dombolo in the microwave

The TikTok video shows the result of her experiment, which was a hard piece of dombolo

South Africans questioned her recipe and wondered where in the process she went wrong

A woman was roasted online after she failed to make dombolo using a microwave. Image: @nthabie_tsita

Source: TikTok

A woman tried making dombolo in the microwave but it didn't come out as expected. The dombolo was harder than a rock and it was on the receiving end of many jokes online.

TikTok video shows woman's failed dombolo recipe

@nthabie_tsita's TikTok video showed her walking outside with a piece of cooked dombolo. She angrily throws the piece down, and it hits the ground with a thud before skidding across the floor, which is not what is supposed to happen.

A dombolo has to be fluffy and soft, and there are ways to cook the dombolo to make it come out the way it should. Watch the video here:

Woman's recipe roasted

Netizens laughed at the woman's dombolo recipe and some who tried the microwave technique were sure she did something wrong.

Prodigious said:

“Your mixture was the problem, or you could have set the timer high. I use it for my dombolo, and it comes out fluffy and nice.”

Vangile agreed.

“Mine always comes out perfectly, and my kids love it, and it saves my electricity bill.”

Sipho asked:

“Which one is that one? The dombolo is not domboling.”

Ayylon joked:

“David used that dombolo to kill Goliath.”

Mfiso-Enhle added:

“You took the BRICS concept way too literally.”

Lungelo Vilakazi885 shared some wisdom.

“I had the same experience but learned that you shouldn’t put it in the microwave for more than two minutes.”

Danie Jay mocked her.

“The problem is some people can’t properly follow instructions.”

Nele knew how the woman felt.

“The same thing happened to me yesterday. Luckily I microwaved a small one.”

Mpumelel.o had jokes.

“Rock of Gibraltar.”

Thandekile McMhaisir was finished.

“I lost it when you threw it on the floor.”

