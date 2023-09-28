A South African woman's TikTok video has created a buzz in Mzansi as it shows how to make dombolos using a simple can

Her clever kitchen hack has sparked curiosity and excitement among viewers who are eager to learn more

People throughout the Mzansi are requesting a detailed tutorial to replicate this innovative approach to making dumplings

This young woman shared a video of how anyone can make dombolos using a tinned can. Images: @mpho_chaane

Source: TikTok

A resourceful South African woman has demonstrated how to make dumplings using a simple can, capturing the attention of viewers across Mzansi.

Dumpling video magic

TikTok user @mpho_chaane shared an innovative culinary shortcut that has left many in awe and hungry for more details. In the short video, she uses the can to create perfectly shaped dumplings, leaving viewers both impressed and curious.

Mzansi has embraced this creative kitchen hack enthusiastically, but many are now clamouring for a more comprehensive tutorial to replicate the delicious results at home. The demand for a step-by-step dombolo guide shows South Africans are eager to explore this new culinary technique.

Watch the video below:

Can recipe takes Mzansi by storm

Whether you are a seasoned chef or just starting in the kitchen, this inventive approach to making dumplings will improve your cooking routine. Mzansi peeps are awaiting a complete tutorial to master this clever kitchen trick and savour the taste of homemade dombolos.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@nonhlanhlamavuso62 asked:

"So the tin is opened both sides?"

@sbosh commented:

"My gogo used to kwenza kanjena but ebeka isaka ngaphansi."

@sibongilelimecale shared:

"Yhoooo I grew up eating this dumpling, very quick to make and easy."

@bunnyb047 said:

"Please do a full instruction video because it's my first time seeing this and tell us the tin thing, everything nje please."

@-Miss _Audiey joked:

"Not me only finding out today."

@Ayanda_M31 shared:

"Grew up eating this. My granny would even use brown flour to make it. The best I've ever had."

Woman shows quick SA delight

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman's TikTok video is taking the internet by storm after she shared a clever culinary shortcut.

Her five-minute recipe is for South African dombolo and beef curry, prepared in the microwave. In the video, she demonstrates how to create this mouthwatering dish quickly, making it perfect for those with busy schedules.

Source: Briefly News